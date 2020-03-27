Rihanna and PartyNextDoor Release New Song 'Believe It,' Her First in 4 Years

Image zoom Rihanna Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Rihanna is back!

Friday at midnight, Canadian singer PartyNextDoor released his album PARTYMOBILE, featuring Rihanna, 32, on the track “Believe It.”

“Best make me believe it / Best make me believe it / Believe you won’t deceive me,” Rihanna and Party, 26, sing together in harmony on the upbeat tune.

“First you gotta forgive me / Let me know everything gon’ be okay / And if I come back with everything I did / Would you still punish me? You know I did a long time ago,” Party croons.

Rihanna announced the release of the song on Twitter, writing, “Believe it!! @partynextdoor album live!!!!”

This is Rihanna’s first musical work since the release of her album Anti in 2016.

Since Anti, Rihanna has hinted at dropping new music, driving fans and celebrities alike bananas.

On Tuesday, Rihanna and Drake were among the virtual attendees tuning in to a live stream on DJ Spade’s Instagram account. The colleagues engaged in some spirited teasing in the comment section, including one point when the “God’s Plan” rapper directly urged Rihanna to release her album, which will be her ninth, ASAP.

“Rihanna drop R12 right now,” he wrote, according to screen grabs captured by the Pop Crave Twitter account.

In other exchanges during the live stream, Rihanna referred to Drake as “Champs” and also wrote, “Give drake some water,” to which he responded, “Hahahahhahahaha yo u have a bad attitude @badgalriri.”

Rihanna confirmed last month that she was at work on new music, teasing a potential collaboration with The Neptunes, a producer team that includes Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo.

“gang. back in the STU,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories at the time, sharing a photo of a soundboard in a recording studio.

Busy with her Fenty fashion and beauty empire — as well as some major charitable efforts amid the coronavirus pandemic — the Grammy winner is well aware of the demand for her highly anticipated forthcoming album. So much so, in fact, she openly goes back and forth with fans’ pleas for updates.