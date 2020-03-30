Rihanna Says She Has 'No Boundaries' for New Album: 'I Am Very Aggressively Working on Music'

Image zoom Steven Klein

Rihanna is doing it all: running a successful clothing and makeup brand, planning the launch of her Fenty skincare line and creating new music for the Navy.

The multi-hyphenate star and businesswoman, 32, recently spoke with British Vogue about working on her much-anticipated ninth album, named R9 by her fans, though no release date has been teased.

“I can’t say when I’m going to drop,” Rihanna said. “But I am very aggressively working on music.”

And her upcoming hits could be her most unpredictable yet. “I don’t want all my albums to feel like themes,” she said. “There are no rules, there’s no format, there’s nothing. There’s just good music and if I feel it, I’m putting it out,” she said.

With genres of pop, dance and R&B already explored in her previous music, the singer asked if comments made to America Vogue last fall claiming that her latest project would be “reggae-inspired or reggae-infused” still stand.

Rihanna responded: “Oh no, that is happening.”

However, this time around, the Bad Gal has a limitless range for what could be a new sound. “I feel like I have no boundaries,” she said.

“I’ve done everything — I’ve done all the hits, I’ve tried every genre — now I’m just, I’m wide open. I can make anything that I want,” Rihanna shared.

Her Vogue interview comes three days after the release of her latest feature. On Friday, PartyNextDoor released his album PARTYMOBILE, which included his collaboration with Rihanna titled “Believe It.”

The song marked her first musical work since the release of her eighth album, Anti, in 2016.

Last month, the Barbados native, who currently lives in London, teased a potential collaboration with Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo of The Neptunes. “Gang. back in the STU,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories at the time, sharing a photo of a soundboard in a recording studio.

This August will mark 15 years since Rihanna released her debut album, Music of the Sun, which featured her first hit “Pon de Replay.”