Rihanna was honored by her home country during a ceremony to mark the Barbados splitting from the UK to become a republic

Rihanna Named National Hero by Barbados: 'May You Continue to Shine Like a Diamond'

Rihanna received a high honor from her home country of Barbados on Monday night.

The Fenty founder, 33, was named a National Hero by Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley in a ceremony marking the country's split from the United Kingdom to become its own republic, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

In a video of the ceremony shared by The Guardian, Rihanna walked up to Mottley to accept her new title, wearing an orange silk dress from Bottega Veneta, strappy heels and a black face mask. The event took place in Rihanna's hometown, Bridgetown.

The Prime Minister told Rihanna in the clip, "On behalf of a grateful nation, but an even prouder people, we therefore present to you, the designee, for national hero of Barbados, ambassador Robyn Rihanna Fenty."

"May you continue to shine like a diamond and continue to bring honor to your nation by your words, by your actions, and to do credit wherever you shall go," Mottley added, referring to Rihanna's 2012 hit, "Diamonds."

Rihanna is bestowed the honour of national hero at the Presidential Inauguration Ceremony Credit: Alamy Stock Photo

Rihanna, who was born in Barbados in 1988 as Robyn Rihanna Fenty, can now add The Right Honourable before her name as a National Hero. The honor has only been given to 11 people, and Rihanna is the second woman to receive it, per THR.

2021 has been a year of accomplishments for the singer — prior to being named a National Hero, Rihanna officially became a billionaire in August, making her one of the most successful entertainers working globally today.

Forbes reported at the time that Rihanna's net worth was estimated to be around $1.7 billion, putting her just behind Oprah Winfrey.

Rihanna also went public with a new relationship this year, confirming her romance with boyfriend A$AP Rocky. While she's been keeping busy with her fashion line, beauty company and love life, Rihanna told fans in March that she would be delivering new music "soon."

Her most recent alum, Anti, was released in 2016. Rihanna celebrated the album's five-year anniversary in January by thanking her fans.