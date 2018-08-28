Rihanna Poses for Adorable Makeup-Free Photos with Her Parents in Barbados: 'Home'

Rihanna has family on the brain.

The singer, 30, posted two photos that show her spending time with her parents. In the first, Rihanna cuddles up against her father Ronald Fenty. In the second, her mother Monica Braithwaite is sandwiched between them.

In the pictures, Rihanna wears a purple shirt and goes for a fresh-faced look. Her mother wears a striped top, and her dad wears a t-shirt.

Rihanna captioned the first picture with a father-daughter emoji and a hearts emoji. She wrote alongside the second picture simply, “home.”

In February, on her 30th birthday, Rihanna gave a shout-out to her mother on Instagram. She wrote, “10958 days ago @monica_fenty became a mother for the first time to her only daughter! Today is just as much your birthday as it is mine! I love you mom! Thank you for carrying me, birthing me, raising me, supporting me, teaching me, and loving me unconditionally! The woman I am today is because of everything that you are!”

She added, “I thank God for perfectly hand picking you to be my mother when He sent my spirit to you! You are the greatest! Thank you!”

Rihanna has been busy this summer. Earlier this month, she relaxed in a bikini on the beach to celebrate her hairstylist’s birthday, and she missed the MTV Video Music Awards to hang out in Havana, Cuba. She will next appear on the September cover of British Vogue in an elaborate flower crown.