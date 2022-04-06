Rihanna Makes Debut on Forbes' Annual Billionaires List, Which Also Includes JAY-Z, Kanye West

Rihanna is worth $1.7 billion thanks to her Fenty Beauty cosmetics line, making her the wealthiest female musician

Rihanna, JAY-Z and Kanye West are already music royalty, and now, they've cemented their legacy further — as billionaires!

The superstars all made the cut on Forbes' World's Billionaires List for 2022, with Rihanna cracking the list for the very first time as the highest-ranked female musician.

The "Needed Me" singer, 34, reached billionaire status in August, and ranks at No. 1,729 on the list with a net worth of $1.7 billion.

Her wealth is largely thanks to her Fenty Beauty cosmetics line, which generated more than $550 million in revenue in 2020 and also made her the first person from Barbados to ever make Forbes' list.

Ranked higher than Rihanna, though, is rapper West, 44, whose net worth of $2 billion puts him at No. 1,513.

His fortune is thanks in part to his Yeezy sneakers and clothing brands, and he was first named a billionaire by Forbes in 2020.

JAY-Z, meanwhile, made the list at No. 2,076 with a net worth of $1.3 billion, down $6 million from last year.

The "Empire State of Mind" rapper, 52, was named hip-hop's first billionaire in 2019, and rakes in his money through a variety of avenues, including his champagne and cognac brands, his entertainment company Roc Nation and his fine art collection, which includes works by Jean-Michel Basquiat.