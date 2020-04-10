Rihanna and Twitter CEO to Donate $4.2 Million to Help Domestic Violence Victims in Los Angeles

Image zoom John Salangsang/Shutterstock; Phillip Faraone/Getty

Rihanna‘s Clara Lionel Foundation and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey are teaming up to donate a joint grant to the Mayor’s Fund for Los Angeles to aid domestic violence victims during the city’s stay-at-home order due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The singer’s foundation and Dorsey, 43, will each be giving $2.1 million, for a total of $4.2 million, to “provide 10 weeks of support including shelter, meals and counseling for individuals and their children suffering from domestic violence at a time when shelters are full and incidents are on the rise,” according to a press release.

“CLF and Dorsey knew that swift action was required and decided to address the issue together. Although they are starting in Los Angeles, victims of domestic violence exist all across the world, so this is just the beginning,” the release stated.

“We’re joining forces with Twitter/Square CEO @Jack today by co-funding $4.2 million grant to the @MayorsFundLA to address the current crisis for domestic violence victims in Los Angeles as a result of the COVID-19 Safer at Home Order. #startsmall #CLF,” the foundation announced on Twitter. “Today we’re standing with all those affected by increased incidents of domestic violence as a result of the COVID-19 Safer at Home Order in Los Angeles.”

Dorsey is the latest to support L.A. mayor Eric Garcetti as Pink, Kristen Bell, Russell Westbrook and more celebrities have spoken out on social media to raise funds.

Rihanna, 32, most recently joined forces with JAY-Z to give a combined $2 million to the Mayor’s Fund for L.A., Fund for Public Schools, the American Civil Liberties Union and the New York Immigration Coalition in support of undocumented workers, children of frontline health workers, first responders, incarcerated, elderly and homeless people in the United States.

And in March, the Clara Lionel Foundation announced $5 million aid for coronavirus prevention, preparation and response efforts in the U.S. and across the globe. The contribution supported Direct Relief, Partners In Health, Feeding America, the International Rescue Committee and World Health Organization’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund, among others.

