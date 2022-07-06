Rihanna Is Now the Youngest Self-Made Female Billionaire in the Country at 34

Rihanna attends Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 presented by Amazon Prime Video at The Westin Bonaventure Hotel & Suites in Los Angeles, California; and broadcast on September 24, 2021.

Just months after welcoming her first child, Rihanna is celebrating yet another milestone: being the youngest billionaire on Forbes' list of the richest self-made women in the country!

The "Love on the Brain" singer, 34, is worth a hefty $1.4 billion, which puts her at No. 21 on the list, which came out in June.

While others, like 41-year-old Kim Kardashian, are ranked higher than Rihanna on the list, the Grammy Award winner is the youngest billionaire to make the cut.

Forbes puts her self-made score as a 10, which means she built her own company or established the fortune on her own (Kardashian, for comparison, is listed as a 7). The outlet says those who score a 10 "would need to have been born into poverty or the lower middle class, and faced adversity such as abuse, being left an orphan or forced to work low-paying jobs."

Rihanna, who reached billionaire status in August, largely has her Fenty Beauty cosmetics line to thank for her wealth, as it generated more than $550 million in revenue in 2020, and also made her the first person from Barbados to ever make Forbes' list.

The star also has a 30 percent stake in the Savage x Fenty lingerie line, which raised money at a $1 billion valuation in February 2021, according to Forbes.

She made her debut on Forbes' annual billionaires list in April as the world's wealthiest female musician.

Rihanna, who welcomed a son with A$AP Rocky in May, made her first appearance since becoming a mom on Friday at a London barber shop with Rocky, 33.

While she is the youngest billionaire on the list of self-made women, she's not the youngest person. That title belongs to 24-year-old Kylie Jenner, who is worth $600 million.

Other women under age 35 include 27-year-old Lucy Guo, cofounder of the artificial intelligence firm Scale AI ($440 million), 32-year-old Bumble founder Whitney Wolfe Herd ($740 million) and 32-year-old Taylor Swift ($570 million).