Rihanna Jokes She 'Feels Attacked' as Fans Badger Her for New Music

Rihanna‘s fans are feeling more than a little impatient.

The pop star, 30, hasn’t put out new music since January 2016, when she released her eighth solo album, Anti, and questions about the ninth are popping up all over social media. In response, the fashion and beauty mogul finally took a stand — even if it was only with a meme.

Thursday morning, she Instagrammed a picture of herself in a crowd, seemingly wiping sweat off her brow, with text at the bottom that reads, “When your fans keep asking you for new music.”

The “Desperado” singer captioned it: “i feel attacked. ***valley girl who’s never been attacked voice*** R9 chronicles.”

Last month, Rihanna finally addressed where R9, as she’s referring to the album, falls in her ever-growing list of creative priorities, including acting, her makeup company, Fenty, and charity work.

Rihanna Caroline McCredie/Getty

In response to a fan who asked, “where is the m.u.s.i.c. ???” on Instagram, she commented back, “I know I know sis. I’m doing music. Simultaneously doing lingerie, makeup, film, amongst a couple other things that I enjoy. when the music is ready, you won’t have to ask for it. But it’s coming. Just not today sis. I’m hype too tho, it can’t come soon enough for me.”

Rihanna talks about music in responding to a fan from Instagram. #R9isComing pic.twitter.com/hnAnYlcCg7 — Rihanna Facts (@FactsNevernyny) September 11, 2018

And in April, when an Instagram follower asked for “MUSIC” instead of lingerie — she recently showed off her Savage x Fenty collection at New York Fashion Week — Rihanna responded, “She coming sis!”

With eight Grammy awards under her belt, she’s a musician by trade, but Rihanna recently earned high praise for her contribution to the beauty industry. She was featured on the cover of Allure magazine’s Best of Beauty issue, a coveted spot she secured thanks to the launch of her inclusive makeup brand, Fenty Beauty in 2017. The company earned the loyalty of consumers who had previously struggled to find foundations that matched their skin tones.