"I am always working on music and when I am ready to put it out in the way that I feel fit, it's gonna come out," Rihanna said

Rihanna Says Fans ‘Aren’t Going to Be Disappointed’ with New Music: ‘It’s Going to Be Worth It’

Rihanna fans may have to wait a little longer for new music, but the singer is assuring that her next album will be worth the wait.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, the Barbados native teased her next album, named R9 by her fans, revealing that while it's taken a long time to put together, fans "will not be disappointed" when it's finally released.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I am always working on music," the artist said, who is also focused on the launch of her new skincare line, Fenty Skin. "I am always working on music and when I am ready to put it out in the way that I feel fit, it's gonna come out."

She continued, "And you're not going to be disappointed when it happens. It's going to be worth it."

However, the "Diamonds" singer expressed that her album won't be released before it's 100 percent ready.

"I'm not just gonna put it out just because people are waiting," she said. "It's taken this long. I'm gonna make it worth it."

The 32-year-old also reflected on recently celebrating the 15 year anniversary of her very first single, "Pon de Replay," adding how "grateful" she feels to still be making music.

Image zoom Rihanna Kristy Sparow/Getty

"I'm 10 years older, I'm 15 years older. I thought that was just a few years ago, now it's like a decade-plus," she told ET. "THAT is what I think about! But I'm also really grateful to still be here and being able to expand into other ventures. I'm grateful. It's been fun and I can't even complain."

Earlier this year, Rihanna appeared on a new song for Canadian singer PartyNextDoor's album, PARTYMOBILE. She was featured on the track “Believe It."

The song was Rihanna’s first musical work since the release of her eighth studio album, Anti, in 2016.

Since Anti, the singer has hinted at dropping new music, teasing in a cover story for Vogue's November issue that it will have a reggae flavor. “I like to look at it as a reggae-inspired or reggae-infused album,” Rihanna said. “It’s not gonna be typical of what you know as reggae. But you’re going to feel the elements in all of the tracks.”

She then confirmed in February that she was working on new music, hinting at a potential collaboration with The Neptunes, a production team that includes Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo.