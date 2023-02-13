Rihanna Says She's 'Excited' to Release New Music — but Doesn't 'Have Any Updates' on Timeline

Fans of Rihanna are going to have to wait a bit longer for new music from the star.

The "Work" singer, 34, returned to the spotlight in a big way on Sunday, as she headlined the Super Bowl LVII halftime show and used the high-profile gig to announce that she and rapper A$AP Rocky are expecting their second child together.

While many fans hoped that the performance might be accompanied by an announcement regarding the release of new music, that wasn't so — and Rihanna revealed in a new interview that she has no timeline in sight.

"They are waiting," she told Good Morning America, acknowledging that her fans want "more." "I'm excited to actually put new music out but I don't have any updates for you on that yet."

Rihanna's last album, Anti, was released in 2016, and topped the charts thanks to hits like "Needed Me," "Work" and "Bitch Better Have My Money."

She's remained largely out of the spotlight in the years since (though she launched Fenty Beauty in 2017), and her Super Bowl performance marked her first live set since the 2018 Grammy Awards. In 2022, she released two songs on the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack, including the Oscar-nominated "Lift Me Up."

In a press conference ahead of the show on Thursday, Rihanna played coy as to future projects, but did tease that she's "feeling open" when it comes to her musical direction.

"I'm feeling open to exploring, discovering [and] creating things that are new, things that are different, things that are off, weird, might never make sense to my fans," she teased. "I just want to play. I just want to have fun with music."

Rihanna. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation

The tease falls in line with what the star told Vogue last year, which was that she was eyeing her next project "completely different than the way [she] had wanted to put it out before."

"I think this way suits me better, a lot better," she said. "It's authentic, it'll be fun for me, and it takes a lot of the pressure off."

Elsewhere in her GMA interview, which was filmed before the Super Bowl, Rihanna explained why leaping back into the limelight by way of the halftime show was difficult, especially since welcoming her son in May.

"There were so many things that I felt like I had to overcome in order to even do this," she said. "I had just become a mom, literally, and I had not been on tour for seven years. So to go from that to Super Bowl, it was one of those things that I knew would be a challenge."

The performance at State Farm Stadium went off without a hitch, and featured a career-spanning setlist of hits, which Rihanna sang from an aerial platform.