Rihanna Dresses Up in a Slit Gown to Celebrate A$AP Rocky's 34th Birthday in West Hollywood

Rihanna looked fabulous in all black everything as she stepped out with beau A$AP Rocky to celebrate his 34th birthday over the weekend.

The Fenty Beauty founder, 34, was photographed heading to the Olivetta restaurant in West Hollywood for a night of European-inspired fine dining on Sunday night.

Wearing a ruched black gown that featured a slit on the left leg, Rihanna paired the glamorous outfit with a stylish oversized leather jacket.

A$AP Rocky, who officially turns 34 years old on Monday, complimented her grown and sexy look in a sharp black suit and tie.

The couple — who welcomed a baby together in May — is back on the West Coast after spending time in New York as Rihanna supported A$AP Rocky during a New York Fashion Week event in SoHo and at the Rolling Loud Festival, where he was part of the lineup of performers.

She was even spotted heading to a music studio in New York City last week, wearing a graphic T-shirt and black bomber jacket.

The new mother has big things in store for fans after it was announced recently that she will be headlining the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show.

"Rihanna is a generational talent, a woman of humble beginnings who has surpassed expectations at every turn. A person born on the small island of Barbados who became one of the most prominent artists ever. Self-made in business and entertainment," Jay-Z, who previously signed a deal with the NFL to head the league's musical entertainment, said in a statement, per The Hollywood Reporter.

"We are thrilled to welcome Rihanna to the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show stage," Seth Dudowsky, NFL Head of Music, added in his own statement, per the outlet. "Rihanna is a once-in-a-generation artist who has been a cultural force throughout her career. We look forward to collaborating with Rihanna, Roc Nation and Apple Music to bring fans another historic Halftime Show performance."