Rihanna Dresses Up in a Slit Gown to Celebrate A$AP Rocky's 34th Birthday in West Hollywood

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky had a glam date night at the Olivetta restaurant in West Hollywood on Sunday night

By
Published on October 3, 2022 08:54 AM
Rihanna, ASAP Rocky
Photo: HEDO / BACKGRID; TPG / BACKGRID

Rihanna looked fabulous in all black everything as she stepped out with beau A$AP Rocky to celebrate his 34th birthday over the weekend.

The Fenty Beauty founder, 34, was photographed heading to the Olivetta restaurant in West Hollywood for a night of European-inspired fine dining on Sunday night.

Wearing a ruched black gown that featured a slit on the left leg, Rihanna paired the glamorous outfit with a stylish oversized leather jacket.

A$AP Rocky, who officially turns 34 years old on Monday, complimented her grown and sexy look in a sharp black suit and tie.

Rihanna shows off her thighs in a slit cut black dress as she's seen arriving at Olivetta restaurant with ASAP Rocky to celebrate his 34th birthday party along with friends in West Hollywood
TPG / BACKGRID

The couple — who welcomed a baby together in May — is back on the West Coast after spending time in New York as Rihanna supported A$AP Rocky during a New York Fashion Week event in SoHo and at the Rolling Loud Festival, where he was part of the lineup of performers.

She was even spotted heading to a music studio in New York City last week, wearing a graphic T-shirt and black bomber jacket.

The new mother has big things in store for fans after it was announced recently that she will be headlining the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show.

New York, NY - Rihanna did not come to play as she shows off her legs in a black corset mini dress. The Barbadian beauty and her beau ASAP Rocky have a wild night out at the launch of Mercer & Prince whiskey by ASAP Rocky in New York. Pictured: ASAP Rocky, Rihanna BACKGRID USA 10 SEPTEMBER 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID

"Rihanna is a generational talent, a woman of humble beginnings who has surpassed expectations at every turn. A person born on the small island of Barbados who became one of the most prominent artists ever. Self-made in business and entertainment," Jay-Z, who previously signed a deal with the NFL to head the league's musical entertainment, said in a statement, per The Hollywood Reporter.

"We are thrilled to welcome Rihanna to the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show stage," Seth Dudowsky, NFL Head of Music, added in his own statement, per the outlet. "Rihanna is a once-in-a-generation artist who has been a cultural force throughout her career. We look forward to collaborating with Rihanna, Roc Nation and Apple Music to bring fans another historic Halftime Show performance."