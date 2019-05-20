Rihanna Says She Doesn’t Plan to Duet with Drake ‘Anytime Soon’: ‘I Don’t See It Happening’

The anticipation for new Rihanna music just keeps mounting.

In an interview with The New York Times’ T Style magazine published on Monday, the 31-year-old (who took a hiatus from music to pursue other creative ventures, most notably a clothing brand and a makeup line) confirmed that her long-awaited next project will be a reggae album.

Though she didn’t reveal much about the music itself, the “Work” singer denied rumors that she’s collaborating with Lady Gaga (which started swirling around the Internet when she followed Rihanna on Instagram recently) but admitted she’s open to the idea.

“It’s not in the books right now, but I’m not against it,” the Barbadian singer said.

But Rihanna quickly shut down the possibility of a collaboration with her on-again-off-again fling Drake, despite the success of their numerous singles, including “What’s My Name,” “Take Care,” “Too Good,” and “Work.”

“Not on this album, that’s for sure,” she said before adding: “Not anytime soon, I don’t see it happening.”

Image zoom Christopher Polk/Getty

Rihanna, who recently became the first woman ever to create her own brand under luxury goods conglomerate LVMH, famously dodged an on-stage kiss from the rapper, 32, after he presented her with MTV’s Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award in 2016.

“She’s someone I’ve been in love with since I was 22 years old,” Drake said at the time. “She’s one of my best friends in the world. She’s a living breathing legend in our industry.”

In an interview for Vogue last year, Rihanna opened up about their complicated relationship, “We don’t have a friendship now, but we’re not enemies either. It is what it is.” She’s since been linked to Saudi businessman Hassan Jameel.

RELATED VIDEO: Rihanna Is a Vision in White at Her Annual Diamond Ball

As for the name of her Anti follow-up, the singer hinted that her fans — whose loyalty earned them the nickname “Rihanna Navy” — might have a say.

Image zoom Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

“It’s just been R9 thanks to the Navy,” Rihanna said when asked what titles she’s considered thus far. “I’m about to call it that probably, ’cause they have haunted me with this, ‘R9, R9, when is R9 coming out?’ How will I accept another name after that’s been burned into my skull?”

Rihanna has made headlines in the past for her hilarious response to fans inquiring about new music, even joking that she “feels attacked” in an Instagram post last year. She captioned the meme (a picture of herself looking flustered, surrounded by a large crowd), “When your fans keep asking you for new music.”