Rihanna Doesn’t Want to Headline the Super Bowl: 'I Still Got an Album to Finish'

Rihanna has a lot on her plate, so the Super Bowl will have to wait.

While attending Savage x Fenty show at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, on Tuesday, the singer told Entertainment Tonight that performing at the upcoming Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show was not on her to-do list.

“I still got an album to finish,” she told the outlet. “You gonna ask me about Super Bowl? My fans about to have my neck.”

And the designer has more than just her album to focus on, telling ET that there are other projects in the works as well, so fans will have to be patient with her when it comes to her next LP.

“Whatever I do is gonna be confident whether it’s the album, perfume, lingerie, makeup, or fashion,” she said. “Y’all gonna have to wait. Navy, I’m so sorry.”

In October 2018, it was reported that “Love on the Brain” singer, 31, had “declined” the opportunity to headline the NFL’s biggest night this year.

“Yes they asked her and yes, she declined,” a source with knowledge of the situation told PEOPLE at the time, adding that the decision was likely made in support of former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

“That’s certainly what everyone at the NFL believes,” the insider added. “I don’t work with Rihanna so I don’t know what her camp told them, but the word within the organization is that’s why she said no.”

The football player, 31, is known for starting the #TakeAKnee movement in 2016, where he declined to stand for the national anthem at games in protest of police brutality and the racial injustices faced by people of color in America.

There are growing rumors that Jennifer Lopez is slated to headline the 2020 Super Bowl, but she played it rather coy when asked about the possibility by Ryan Seacrest during her appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan Wednesday morning.

“I don’t know,” Lopez, 50, responded. “I know everybody’s asking me. They’re starting to think I’m telling people things. I don’t know anything yet!”

When Seacrest, 44, pressed on and said headlining the Super Bowl halftime show would be “a great thing to say ‘yes’ to in theory,” Lopez agreed.

“In theory, yes … It would be,” she said. “It’s something that we’ve talked about for many years, and, you know, it would be nice. It would be nice. I can’t say I wouldn’t love it.”