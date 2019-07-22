Rihanna's Diamond Ball Returns! Seth Meyers to Host and Pharrell to Perform at 2019 Gala

Seth Meyers and Rihanna are getting back together for the fifth annual Diamond Ball.

Rihanna announced Friday that the Late Night star will host the event, while Pharrell Williams and DJ Khaled will perform at the gala set to support the Clara Lionel Foundation on Sept. 12 in New York City.

“Our 5th Annual #DIAMONDBALL is just 2 months away!!!” Rihanna, 31, captioned an announcement post on her Instagram. “I’m so excited to announce our host @sethmeyers … and for the main event, the one and only @pharrell is performing!!!”

“I suggested calling it ‘Night Drinking with Seth and @Rihanna’ but #DIAMONDBALL is also a good name,” Meyers, 45, joked on Twitter. “We’re getting the gang back together!”

Meyer’s post referred to Rihanna’s recent visit to Late Night with Seth Meyers. The singer participated in the show’s “day drinking” segment where the duo took back shots, chugged beers, and popped bottles of champagne — all while playing a series of drinking games.

Williams, 46, who worked with Rihanna on hit “Lemon” with N.E.R.D, shared the Ball announcement on his Instagram.

“Excited to announce I’ll be performing at the 5th Annual #DIAMONDBALL on 9/12 to support @badgalriri’s Clara Lionel Foundation and their work in education and emergency preparedness worldwide,” he wrote.

Last year, Issa Rae led the festivities, while Childish Gambino performed. Guests included Tiffany Haddish, Trevor Noah, Paris Hilton, A$AP Rocky and more.

“It’s a big deal to have everybody come out and every year, it’s more people and more people call and ask to buy a table or a ticket,” Rihanna told PEOPLE at last year’s event. “It means a lot and it feels good to have a foundation and a ball like this that is respected and that people want to come back over and over again and donate every single year.”

Rihanna founded the Clara Lionel Foundation in honor of her two grandparents, Clara and Lionel Braithwaite. The organization supports and funds global education, health and emergency response programs and also engages in advocacy to improve the quality of life of children around the world.

“It’s inspiring for me because Rihanna’s one of those people who could have very easily lived in a world where they just enjoyed her success and lived the fabulous life but I think what I admire about Rihanna is she’s gone above and beyond the call of duty with the Clara Lionel Foundation,” The Daily Show host told PEOPLE last year.

In 2017, the benefit was hosted by Dave Chappelle and featured Kendrick Lamar and Calvin Harris. That year, the event raised over $5 million to support of the Foundation. Beyoncé, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jamie Foxx and more were featured on the guest list that year.