Issa Rae Set to Host and Childish Gambino to Perform at Rihanna's 2018 Diamond Ball

Issa Rae will lead the festivities at Rihanna‘s upcoming fourth annual Diamond Ball.

The Insecure star was announced as the host for the fundraising gala benefitting the Clara Lionel Foundation on Sept. 13 in New York City. Additionally, “This Is America” artist Childish Gambino will perform during the black-tie benefit.

“Issa Rae and Childish Gambino were the dream duo for the fourth Annual Diamond Ball and they’re coming!!! We are honored and grateful to have them help us celebrate the Clara Lionel Foundation this year,” Rihanna said in a statement.

Childish Gambino

Rihanna launched the Clara Lionel Foundation in 2012 — in honor of her grandparents — to improve health, education, arts and culture around the world. Last year’s benefit was hosted by Dave Chappelle and featured musical guests Kendrick Lamar and Calvin Harris. The 2017 event raised over $5 million to support the foundation’s programs, and boasted a guest list including Beyoncé, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jamie Foxx and more.

At this year’s event, Global Citizen’s CEO Hugh Evans will receive the Diamond Ball Award for his humanitarian work. Evans co-founded the Global Poverty Project in 2008, and the organization now famously puts on the annual Global Citizen Festival.

Back in 2015, Rihanna, 30, opened up to PEOPLE about the success of her foundation and the yearly event, saying, “It’s overwhelming to see so many of the people that I care about come together to support a cause that is near and dear to my heart.”