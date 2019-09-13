Rihanna Declares She's 'Really Happy' as She Steps Out at 5th Annual Diamond Ball

Rihanna is in a really good place.

On Thursday, the singer, 31, declared she’s “really happy” as she stepped out at her 5th annual Diamond Ball, wearing a black Givenchy Haute Couture mermaid gown, red lipstick and pearl earrings.

“I mean I’m really happy right now,” Rihanna tells PEOPLE. “The thing that’s making me the happiest tonight is seeing the amount of support, the magnitude of support is really special.”

“I mean I could be out here and throw a ball by myself and I’d feel good, but the thing that’s making me feel this high of cloud 9 is seeing people who believe in my cause and think it’s something worth donating to, something worth investing in.”

Rihanna throws the annual gala in support of the Clara Lionel Foundation, which she founded in honor of her grandparents, Clara and Lionel Braithwaite.

The organization supports and funds global education, health and emergency response programs and also engages in advocacy to improve the quality of life of children around the world.

This year’s event certainly didn’t disappoint as Late Night star Seth Meyers hosted the ball, while Pharrell Williams and DJ Khaled performed.

Last year, Issa Rae led the festivities, while Childish Gambino hit the stage. Guests included Tiffany Haddish, Trevor Noah, Paris Hilton, A$AP Rocky and more.

The 2019 ball comes after Rihanna’s empowering Savage x Fenty New York Fashion Week show on Tuesday evening at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center.

The show was a star-studded affair that featured models of all shapes and sizes, including Cara Delevingne strutting and dancing down the runway and Halsey debuting her new single “Graveyard.”

The Migos, Fat Joe, Tierra Whack and A$AP Ferg also performed.

But, that isn’t all Rihanna has on her plate.

As most fans know, the Barbadian star is working on her ninth studio album — a project she’s working hard to finish.

The singer opened up about the new album at her Fenty show when asked by Entertainment Tonight if she planned on performing at the upcoming Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show.

“I still got an album to finish,” she told the outlet. “You gonna ask me about Super Bowl? My fans about to have my neck.”

And the designer has more than just her album to focus on, telling ET that there are other projects in the works as well, so fans will have to be patient with her when it comes to her next LP.

“Whatever I do is gonna be confident whether it’s the album, perfume, lingerie, makeup, or fashion,” she said. “Y’all gonna have to wait. Navy, I’m so sorry.”