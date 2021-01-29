Rihanna Celebrates 5th Anniversary of Her Hit Album Anti as Fans Await Her Next Release

Rihanna is celebrating a special anniversary.

On Thursday, the star, 32, marked the fifth anniversary of her most recent studio album Anti with a series of steamy, revealing posts she shared on her Instagram, including a video montage from some of her more sultry music visuals.

Expressing her gratitude for her supporters, the Fenty CEO wrote, "Thank you navy!"

Anti was Rihanna's eighth studio album — and last thus far, as her fans continue to highly anticipate the nine-time Grammy-winner's next release. Anti has seen incredible success since its 2016 release. The smash-hit earned the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 album chart and went on to garner more than 15 billion streams, selling more than 11 million copies. Some of Rihanna's fan-favorites that largely contributed to Anti's much-deserved notoriety include "Work," "Needed Me," "Kiss It Better" and "Sex with Me."

Last month, Rihanna rang in her first Christmas alongside her new beau A$AP Rocky. The lovebirds were pictured on Christmas Eve on their way to a Catamaran sunset cruise on her native island, Barbados.

"A$AP joined her [in Barbados] and they are spending Christmas together with Rihanna's family," a source told PEOPLE at the time. In November, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that the stars — who previously collaborated on their 2012 track "Cockiness (Love It)" — had officially become an item.

"They've been inseparable the past few weeks," the source said. "It's a new relationship, but they both seem very into it. They've always seemed to have a great time together. They have a lot in common."