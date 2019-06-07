Rihanna and Billionaire Boyfriend Hassan Jameel Cozy Up on Lunch Date in Italy

Must be “Love on the Brain”!

Rihanna and her billionaire boyfriend, Saudi businessman Hassan Jameel, are enjoying a romantic vacation on the Amalfi Coast.

On Wednesday, the pop star-turned-makeup mogul, 31, and her beau were photographed cuddling, smiling and laughing during a lunch date at Lo Scoglio in Nerano, Italy, a province of Naples.

The Italian outing was rare for the ultra-private pair, who are seldom seen out and about.

Rihanna and Jameel were first linked in June 2017, when they were spotted kissing and grabbing coffee while on holiday in Spain.

“It’s hard for her to get close to anyone, but she seems very happy,” a source told PEOPLE of Rihanna in the summer of 2017, as her and Jameel’s romance began to heat up.

Save for a few outings — from London and Boston to New York City — the couple have largely kept their jet set romance under wraps for the past two years. However, they stepped out for an L.A. Lakers game on Feb. 21, where they were all smiles while celebrating her birthday.