Rihanna and Billionaire Boyfriend Hassan Jameel Step Out for Rare Date with Her Mom and Brother

Rihanna and Hassan Jameel are going strong.

The pop star, 31, and her billionaire boyfriend stepped out for a “lovely dinner evening” Tuesday night with her mother, Monica, and one of her brothers at Mason in Santa Monica, an onlooker tells PEOPLE.

“They enjoyed a full dinner of Mason’s signature seafood and steak plates with wine and specialty cocktails,” adds the onlooker, who says the pair weren’t afraid to show some PDA. “At one point, Rihanna and Hasaan were arm in arm. They all stayed a good few hours of the night until dark.”

The ultra-private pair were first linked in June 2017, when they were spotted kissing and grabbing coffee while on holiday in Spain. Rihanna and Jameel, a Saudi businessman, have largely kept their jet set romance under wraps ever since, save for some rare outings.

Image zoom Kristy Sparow/Getty Images; Josiah Kamau/BuzzFoto via Getty

Earlier this year, they celebrated her birthday at an L.A. Lakers game in February; in June, they vacationed on the Amalfi Coast, where they enjoyed a lunch date at Lo Scoglio in Nerano, Italy, a province of Naples.

In an Interview cover story published in June, the fashion and beauty mogul revealed she wants to be a mother “more than anything in life” — and coyly addressed her relationship with Jameel for the first time.

“I got into a new relationship, and it matters to me. It was like, ‘I need to make time for this.’ Just like I nurture my businesses, I need to nurture this as well,” she said of prioritizing her personal life. “I’ll shut things down for two days, three days at a time. On my calendar we now have the infamous ‘P,’ which means personal days. This is a new thing.”