Rihanna has returned to Boston.

The “Wild Thoughts” singer and star of the upcoming film Ocean’s 8 was spotted with a girlfriend hanging out in Boston early on Sunday evening. The duo headed to Cafeteria on the famed Newbury Street, where they took a seat on the patio around 5:30 p.m. and shared a Stella Artois beer as they chatted.

“I believe it was just a friend that she was with. She had a beer — she hung out for a little bit, had a little snack,” a manager at Cafeteria told PEOPLE. “She had a great experience as far as I can tell.”

Rihanna foi vista em uma cafeteria ontem(03) em Boston. pic.twitter.com/pRsadtBXYV — All Rihanna (@RihannaNewsBR_) June 4, 2018

Dressed in jeans, white sneakers, a black sweatshirt and black baseball cap, 30-year-old Rihanna was able to stay mostly incognito, though a few people did notice her.

“Nobody was really mobbing her,” said the manager. “She was pretty quiet, but still friendly with our staff, and the staff was very respectful.”

Rihanna’s visit to Boston last year was a business trip for boyfriend Hassan Jameel, the billionaire heir to the famed Abdul Latif Jameel business dynasty of Saudi Arabia. The couple made sure to fit in plenty of fun though, going bowling and even showing up at a restaurant in their Halloween costumes.

She was also named Harvard University’s Humanitarian of the Year in 2017.