Rihanna might be releasing new music — and soon.

Following speculation that the 34-year-old singer would be putting forth a song for the upcoming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the official accounts for both the Black Panther franchise and Marvel Studios shared a video teasing the possible track.

"👀 #WakandaForever," read the caption on the audio-less video posted Tuesday night, which opened with the film's title.

A few seconds in, the first "R" in "Forever" popped out to become the focus of the clip — leading some to believe it stood for "Rihanna."

The video ended by teasing a release date of this Friday: "10.28.22."

The track would be big news for Rihanna fans who have been eagerly awaiting new music, as the singer hasn't released an album since 2016's Anti.

In an October 2020 interview with the Associated Press, Rihanna said she "just wants to have fun" on her next project, adding that she was working on new songs and has held "tons of writing camps" to come up with fresh ideas.

The Grammy winner also said she'd rather focus on what kind of music brings her joy rather than strictly adhering to a specific genre: "You do pop, you did this genre, you do that, you do radio, but now it's just like, what makes me happy?"

Last month, the Fenty Beauty founder was confirmed to be headlining the Super Bowl Halftime Show early next year. On Instagram, Rihanna posted a snapshot of herself holding up a football — and no caption was needed, though she did put a simple period.

RELATED VIDEO: Dr. Dre Gives Advice to Rihanna Ahead of Super Bowl 2023 Halftime Show Performance: "Have Fun"

Meanwhile, Marvel is gearing up to release the sequel to 2018's Black Panther. The film will take its bow next month without the first movie's star Chadwick Boseman, who died of colon cancer in at the age of 43 in August 2020.

Director Ryan Coogler earlier this month spoke to The Hollywood Reporter for a profile of Boseman's Black Panther costar Lupita Nyong'o, revealing that the script he co-wrote with Joe Robert Cole "before Chadwick passed was very much rooted in [Boseman's character King T'Challa]'s perspective."

"It was a massive movie but also simultaneously a character study that delved deeply into his psyche and situation," added the filmmaker, who also helmed 2018's Black Panther.

Nyong'o, 39, told THR that in the final script, Coogler instead "wrote something that so honored the truth of what every one of us was feeling, those of us who knew Chadwick."

"He created something that could honor that and carry the story forward. By the end, I was weeping," she shared.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premieres Nov. 11 in theaters.