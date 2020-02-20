Image zoom Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Ever since she signed with Def Jam back in 2005, Rihanna has been gifting us with timeless music, fearless fashion and must-have beauty products that A-list stars, like Jennifer Lopez and Taraji P. Henson have been rocking on the red carpet. Fifteen years in the game, and she’s still pushing the boundaries of what it means to be a global superstar.

To celebrate the 32 fabulous years she’s been on this planet, we’re counting down the ways bad gal RiRi should be celebrated today.

32. She was deemed a star even before she knew it.

The artist we all know and love was only 15 when she was discovered by record producer Evan Rogers while he was on vacation in Barbados with his wife, according to Business Insider. Rogers recalled how impressed he was when a teenage Robyn Rihanna Fenty walked into the room and blew him away with her voice and star power.

31. She loves a good meme.

While some celeb Instagrams are curated to perfection, Rihanna has proven that she also enjoys a good meme like the rest of us.

30. She’s never been afraid to rock a new style.

No one else but Rihanna can make a mullet look this good.

29. She lives up to her Instagram name.

No one is badder than the bad gal herself, PERIOD.

28. She’s been making historRih from an early age.

Among the many stadiums she’s sold out throughout her career, one was during her visit to South Africa, when she became the youngest female artist to sell out FNB Stadium in Johannesburg in 2013.

27. She’s the coolest big sis to her little bro Rajad Fenty.

Here, the two pose together on their family trip to Cape Town, South Africa.

26. She started the chest tattoo trend.

Once Rih debuted her centerpiece tattoo, it became all the rage.

25. She gives credit where credit is due.

The star posted a tribute to Cipha Sounds, who was the first DJ to ever play one of her songs on the radio.

24. Even fashion’s biggest designers worship her signature style.

When Balmain’s Olivier Rousteing bows down to Rihanna, we all bow down to Rihanna.

23. She’s all about family.

She’s a grandma’s girl! Here’s a sweet snap of her and her grandma Dolly.

22. She’s gotten into the animation game.

Add voice actor to her list of achievements: The star voiced Gratuity “Tip” Tucci in 2015’s animated film Home.

21. She created her own gala.

The artist throws her annual Diamond Ball to benefit her Clara Lionel Foundation, which she created in 2012 in honor of her grandparents, Clara and Lionel Braithwaite, to fund education and emergency response programs around the world.

20. She’s partnered with big brands like Puma.

Who doesn’t still live in their Puma creepers and fur slides?

19. She’s obsessed with her fans.

The Rihanna Navy is not a fan base you want to mess with. Her fans are known to be among the most dedicated fanbases of all time.

18. She always keeps it real.

Honesty is her policy at all times.

17. She’s been a part of music’s most iconic collaborations.

Rih has made her mark in music with some of the most memorable collaborations of all time, including this one with Paul McCartney and Kanye West and their song “FourFiveSeconds.”

16. She shut the 2015 Met Gala down.

It’s 2020 and we’re still talking about the extravagant custom Guo Pei gown she wore on the red carpet.

15. Then, posted this hilarious fan-made tribute.

She really gets the Internet.

14. She reps where she’s from.

The island gal from Barbados shared photos of herself living it up during Crop Over, a traditional harvest festival held to celebrate Barbadian music, food and culture.

13. She’s broken many records.

Going platinum is just another day in the life of Rih.

12. She shows love to her famous friends who support her.

When Diplo, Calvin Harris and DJ Mustard come to your show as fans, you know you’ve made it.

11. She gives her time to support important causes.

The star is also a philanthropist, who has worked with major figures like Prince Harry to raise awareness on issues like AIDs.

10. She’s a trendsetter.

Just when you think she can’t outdo herself — she does.

9. She blessed us with Fenty Beauty.

When she debuted her 40-shade collection of foundations, she set the standard for other beauty brands to be more inclusive with their color palettes.

8. Her work ethic is unmatched.

What’s a sick day? Even when she’s feeling under the weather, she werks.

7. She uplifts other women.

When the first female prime minister of Barbados was put into power, Rihanna made sure to show her support.

6. She wowed us with the release of Savage x Fenty.

Valentine’s Day hasn’t been the same since.

5. She knows how to make fun of herself.

As we wait for R9 to finally drop, Rihanna has been hilariously dodging the Navy, who needs answers now!! Where’s the album, Rih?!

4. She’s not afraid to get political.

While most A-listers shy away from speaking out on political issues, Rihanna shows where she stands and what she believes in.

3. She’s taken fashion shows to a whole other level.

When you go to a Rihanna fashion show, you’re not just going to get clothes … You’re also going to get MUSIC, DANCE, SURPRISE PERFORMANCES and more.

2. She’s added author to her résumé.

Only 504 pages? We need more.

1. She’s given us countless songs to live by.

Obviously, the number one reason why we are celebrating Rihanna today is because of the music she’s made throughout her career. “Pon de Replay,” “Umbrella,” “What’s My Name?” “Rude Boy,” “Stay,” “Love on the Brain,” “Loveeeeeee Song” — need we say more?