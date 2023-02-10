Rihanna's 14 Biggest Songs, Ahead of Her Super Bowl Halftime Show

The singer has quite the library to pull from as she takes center stage in the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show

By Kate Hogan
Published on February 10, 2023 04:56 PM

What will Rihanna's first song be in her 2023 Super Bowl halftime show?

It's the question on many a mind as fans continue to flip over the star's long-awaited return to the stage — and bettors try to get the answer right in their props pools.

Though the 34-year-old has released just one new song in the last six-plus years — the Oscar-nominated "Lift Me Up" from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever — she has an extensive library to pull from on Sunday, with singles dating back to 2005. The new mom has had 14 No. 1 hits through the years — plus 32 Top 10s — with some sitting atop the charts for as long as 41 weeks, per Billboard.

Here, some bets on which songs Rihanna might open her Super Bowl halftime show with, based on how high they charted and for how long.

"We Found Love"

Rihanna's bittersweet bop with Calvin Harris was on the Billboard Hot 100 for 41 weeks in 2011, spending 10 of them at No. 1.

"Disturbia"

The singer's 2008 single from the film of the same name spent two of its 37 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 as No. 1 in 2008.

"Work"

The sexy song featuring Drake was a later hit for the star, hitting No. 1 in early 2016 and sitting there for nine weeks.

"Umbrella"

The song that won the star her first Grammy! "Umbrella" with JAY-Z was a No. 1 in 2007, staying on the Billboard Hot 100 for 33 weeks, seven of them in the top position.

"Love the Way You Lie"

One of Rihanna's two songs with rapper Eminem, the 2010 tune went No. 1 in 2010, lingering atop the chart for seven weeks.

"The Monster"

Three years later, Eminem and Rihanna's other single spent a month at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

"Live Your Life"

The happy anthem featuring T.I. was a No. 1 hit in 2008.

"SOS"

One of the singer's earlier songs, "SOS" hit No. 1 in the spring of 2006. (Her first big single, "Pon de Replay," topped out at No. 2 one year prior.)

"Take a Bow"

For one week in 2008, the breakup ballad ruled the Billboard Hot 100.

"Only Girl (In The World)"

Another one-week wonder, the pop tune was a No. 1 in 2010 and spent 27 total weeks on the chart.

"S&M"

Rihanna's down-and-dirty Britney Spears collaboration was a favorite between 2010 and 2011, going No. 1 for one week.

"Diamonds"

Like diamonds in the sky, the single floated up to No. 1 in 2012 for three weeks.

"Rude Boy"

Nothing rude about this: the earworm spent five weeks at No. 1 during its 22 weeks on the Hot 100 in 2010.

"What's My Name?"

Later that year, another of the singer's duets with Drake hit No. 1, also spending 22 weeks on the chart.

