Rihanna Attends Protest Undercover in N.Y.C. in Support of Ending Anti-Asian Hate Crimes

As seen in video footage, Rihanna carried a sign that read, "STOP ASIAN HATE" on one side and "HATE = RACISM AGAINST GOD" on the other

Rihanna is helping to push back against Asian-targeted violence and hate.

The 33-year-old singer was spotted attending a rally in New York City on Sunday, undercover in a mask and black-and-white ensemble (including a leather jacket and pants) as she joined throngs of people marching to protest the recent rise in violence against Asians amid the coronavirus pandemic.

As seen in video footage shared by BET and photos and clips posted by the Fenty Beauty mogul's assistant Tina Truong, Rihanna carried a sign that read "STOP ASIAN HATE" on one side and "HATE = RACISM AGAINST GOD" on the other.

"This is what solidarity looks like! #stopaapihate #stopasianhate #callitahatecrime," Truong captioned her Instagram gallery on Monday.

Another clip, shared to Truong's Instagram Story and, later, re-posted to Twitter, showed Rihanna giving her Instagram handle to a fellow protester, who sounded shocked upon realizing he'd just met the singer.

A recent report from the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism at California State University, San Bernardino, found that anti-Asian hate crimes increased 150 percent in 2020 in America's 16 largest cities, despite overall hate crimes dropping seven percent in those cities.

Chung, 37, carried a purse embroidered with the words "STOP ASIAN HATE" for the SAG Awards this past Sunday and opened up to PEOPLE last month about the rise in hate crimes, saying in part, "It's infuriating because discrimination is nothing new for Asian Americans."

"I think only now people are becoming aware of how bad it's gotten and it's disappointing that more media outlets aren't sharing these stories," added the actress, who is Korean American.

RELATED VIDEO: Anti-Asian Hate Crimes on the Rise as Communities Call for Change

Sunday's protest follows the continued rise in violence against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders, including the March 16 shootings at three Atlanta-area spas that killed eight people, six of whom were Asian women.

The "Umbrella" hitmaker addressed the attacks on her Instagram, writing last month, "What happened yesterday in Atlanta was brutal, tragic, and is certainly not an isolated incident by any means. AAPI hate has been rampantly perpetuated and it's disgusting!"