Watch Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Tie the Knot in (Pretend!) Wedding for New 'D.M.B.' Music Video

Wedding bells are ringing — but in Anti style.

A$AP Rocky's music video for his new single "D.M.B." dropped on Thursday — it features a love montage between himself and Rihanna, who is expecting her first baby with the rapper.

The music video, which was written, directed and executive produced by Rocky, 33, for AWGE, was shot in New York last summer with Rihanna and is meant to be an "ode to the classic love story," according to a press release.

In the video for "D.M.B.," which stands for "dats my bitch," Rihanna, 34, makes an appearance within the first minute. Throughout the video, which was shot like a vintage film, viewers will see Rihanna and Rocky living a ride or die kind of love story, which eventually leads to a wedding ceremony where the beauty mogul rocks a red veil and dress, opposed to the traditional white.

Rihanna Stars in A$AP Rock's New Music Video for 'D.M.B.' Rihanna and A$AP Rocky | Credit: A$AP Rocky/Youtube

"I was lost then, but I found you/I was slim thick with a bounce too," he raps. "It's your tough love that I'm bound to/I f--- it up, then it's round two."

The release of his new single comes two weeks after Rocky (born Rakim Mayers) was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport in connection with a shooting that took place in November. He was detained by the Los Angeles Police Department after he arrived on a private plane that morning, returning from a vacation with Rihanna in her native Barbados.

The Testing artist was charged with assault with a deadly weapon (firearm), which is a felony, and his bail was set at $550,000. Rocky was released from jail later that day.

Meanwhile, last week, Rihanna and Rocky were seen out for what a source called a "happy and relaxed" dinner with an intimate group of friends at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, California.

"It was a happy and relaxed group. Rihanna looked great. She sat next to A$AP and they were affectionate," the source told PEOPLE, adding: "They dined for a couple of hours. The focus was very much on Rihanna and the baby."

Rihanna and Rocky announced the pregnancy in January, when the mother-to-be revealed her baby bump as they were photographed together during an outing in New York City.

The "Needed Me" singer previously told PEOPLE "it's fun" but also "a challenge" to play with fashion while pregnant.

"I like it. I'm enjoying it," she said in February.

"I'm enjoying not having to worry about covering up my tummy," Rihanna added then. "If I feel a little chubby, it's like, whatever! It's a baby!"