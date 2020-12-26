Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Celebrate Their First Christmas Together in Barbados

Sleighbells are ringing for Rihanna and A$AP Rocky.

The couple, who wore face masks, was spotted spending Christmas Eve together as they were on their way to a Catamaran sunset cruise while vacationing in her native Barbados.

The Grammy-nominated rap star touched down on the Fenty CEO's home island of Barbados on Wednesday, PEOPLE confirms.

"Rihanna has been in Barbados since [last] Thursday," a source tells PEOPLE. "A$AP joined her and they are spending Christmas together with Rihanna's family."

Image zoom A$AP Rocky and Rihanna | Credit: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Last month, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that Rihanna and A$AP, both 32, are officially an item. The New York Post's Page Six had previously reported that the couple was spotted having dinner with friends at the Beatrice Inn in New York.

"They've been inseparable the past few weeks. It's a new relationship, but they both seem very into it. They've always seemed to have a great time together. They have a lot in common," a source told PEOPLE. "They both are very much about helping out in the communities where they grew up A$AP is generous, and so is Rihanna. A$AP is known for being a great guy. Rihanna seems very happy dating A$AP."