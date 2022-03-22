Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's Bond 'Defined by Balance, Harmony,' According to Celeb Astrologer

Trusted celebrity astrologer Aliza Kelly discovers the dynamic between Rihanna and A$AP Rocky and their parenting styles in the latest episode of People TV's Celebrity Astrology Investigation

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have built a reputation as one of Hollywood's most effortlessly cool couples, but how will the pair's chill vibe define their parenting style? Trusted celebrity astrologer Aliza Kelly checks the expecting parents' star charts to find out.

The singer, 34, revealed in January that she's expecting her first child with her longtime boyfriend, 33. And, Kelly reveals in the latest episode of People TV's Celebrity Astrology Investigation, that the happy couple shares a bond that is "really defined by balance, harmony, and perhaps most importantly, compromise."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"In astrology, your Moon represents your emotions, your sensitivities and your winner world," Kelly explains, pointing out that Rihanna is a Pisces Sun, Aries Moon and Aries Rising. "Rihanna was born with her Moon in Aries, the spirited fire sign associated with spontaneity, impulsivity, competition and a quick temper."

Rihanna Credit: Jacopo M. Raule/Getty

Venus, the planet associated with beauty and love, also happens to be in Aries for the Fenty Beauty mogul, which Kelly adds says a lot about the people she is attracted to: "very independent, free-thinking individuals who do not give a s--- about other's opinions." She called Rihanna "an extremely autonomous and self-directed individual" who "appreciates those qualities in others, especially as it relates to matters of the heart."

Meanwhile, A$AP Rocky is a Libra Sun with a Cancer Moon. Kelly says that his Libra Sun sits at 10 degrees, directly opposite his partner's Moon-Venus conjunction, and "illuminates the area of her chart known as the Descendant, which is associated with partnership." These types of oppositions are "actually really dynamic," according to Kelly, who adds that "Aries is all about 'me' and Libra is all about 'we,' but both of these signs are on a pursuit to self-actualize in really, really meaningful ways."

As a result, the rapper's Sun sign ends up challenging his girlfriend to "think about self-discovery not just through independence, but also through the concept of an extremely committed relationship." Kelly mentions that Rocky's Cancer Moon shows that he "values safety, security and affection," making him "a very present partner who really prioritizes quality time, words of affirmation and cuddling."

"Rihanna's chart definitely skews toward privacy and edges on secrecy, but A$AP's chart really challenges her to step outside of her comfort zone, to embrace being a couple, to put her guards down and open up her heart to family," Kelly adds.

Off-White : Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear F/W 2022-2023 Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

These differences may affect how they each approach parenting, with Kelly noting that the "Diamond" hitmaker's desire to be a relatively private mother may win out. "It's possible that A$AP will inspire her to a be a little more public with their parenting styles, but based on Rihanna's chart, I would imagine that she's really going to want to shield her baby from media frenzy as much as possible," she says.

Kelly continues, "It's going to be of the upmost importance for her that her baby feels loved and protected and guarded."

All differences aside, Rihanna can rest comfortably knowing she's found a partner who is as excited to prioritize their forthcoming child as she is. "I have a feeling that he really loves babies and he is super excited to become P@PA Rocky," Kelly jokes, adding that she believes a baby won't be the star's only delivery this year. "I think that we might get both a baby and an album by way of Rihanna in 2022."