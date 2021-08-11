"This romance evolved since they were friends first. They already knew and respected each other and it has just grown from there," a source tells PEOPLE about the couple

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Are 'Crazy About Each Other' Says Source: 'They Built a Great Foundation'

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 10: Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are seen on set for a music video on July 10, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

Rih and A$AP are in it for the long haul.

A$AP Rocky, 32, and Rihanna, 33, are going strong. The couple's connection "evolved" from a friendship into a "solid romance," a source tells PEOPLE in this week's issue about music's favorite new couple.

"This romance evolved since they were friends first. They already knew and respected each other and it has just grown from there," the music source explains, adding that their initial friendship allowed for them to "build a great foundation."

"They loved to laugh and have a blast together before they even dated," the source adds. "All of that makes for a solid romance now."

PEOPLE confirmed their relationship in November 2020, nearly a year after Rihanna split from her boyfriend of three years Hassan Jameel in January 2020.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

"They are crazy about each other," a second source says, adding that the couple has everything "for the long term."

It's a sentiment Rocky made clear in a cover story with GQ earlier this year, where he referred to Rihanna as "the love of my life."

Describing what it's like to be in a relationship, Rocky said, "So much better. So much better when you got 'the One.' She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones."

He continued, "I think when you know, you know. She's the One."

The new reporting also comes as Forbes reported that the musician/fashion designer/entrepreneur is worth an estimated $1.7 billion, becoming the second-wealthiest female entertainer after Oprah Winfrey.

"Rihanna is happy about reaching billionaire status, but she gets a lot of that fulfillment from working towards it and putting in the time and energy that it takes to build such an enviable business," the second source tells PEOPLE.

"She is a one-woman machine and will do a lot more with her career in many areas," they add.