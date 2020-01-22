Rihanna and Billionaire Boyfriend Hassan Jameel Split After Nearly 3 Years of Dating

It’s the end of the road for Rihanna and her boyfriend of nearly three years, billionaire Hassan Jameel.

A source close to the pair tells PEOPLE that they have gone their separate ways as they were not a good match.

“Their lives were too different and it was hard to maintain a relationship,” the insider tells PEOPLE.

A rep for the singer did not respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

The “Diamonds” singer, 31, and the Saudi businessman were first spotted together on holiday in Spain in June 2017, and have been extremely private about their relationship ever since.

In June 2019, the pair enjoyed a romantic vacation on the Amalfi Coast, and were photographed cuddling, smiling and laughing during a lunch date at Lo Scoglio in Nerano, Italy, a province of Naples. Last August, they were seen on an outing with Rihanna’s mother, Monica, and one of her brothers at Mason in Santa Monica.

Just a few days after being spotted on their Italian getaway, the Barbados-born singer opened up about her relationship with Jameel to her Ocean’s Eight costar Sarah Paulson in Interview magazine, telling the actress that “of course” she was in love.

And despite previously sparking engagement rumors when she wore a diamond ring on her left hand in December 2017, when Paulson asked if she was going to get married, Rihanna said, “Only god knows that, girl. We plan and God laughs, right?”

The “We Found Love” singer also revealed that she wants to be a mother “more than anything in life.”

“I got into a new relationship, and it matters to me. It was like, ‘I need to make time for this.’ Just like I nurture my businesses, I need to nurture this as well,” she said. “I’ll shut things down for two days, three days at a time. On my calendar we now have the infamous ‘P,’ which means personal days. This is a new thing.”

“Yeah, I’m dating,” she told Vogue in her October 2019 cover story. “I’m actually in an exclusive relationship for quite some time, and it’s going really well, so I’m happy.”

The breakup comes as fans have been clamoring for new music from the Fenty Beauty mogul.

In December just before Christmas, Rihanna teased fans with a video on Instagram, writing, “update: me listening to R9 by myself and refusing to release it.”