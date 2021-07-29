Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's Relationship Timeline: 'She's the One'

From touring together in 2013 to confirming their long-rumored romance in 2020, here's everything you need to know about music's newest power couple

It's safe to say Rihanna and A$AP Rocky both have "Love on the Brain!" The musical pair have been close friends for nearly a decade — and in the past year, their longtime friendship has blossomed into a romantic relationship, which they've kept largely out of the spotlight.

Since PEOPLE confirmed their relationship in November 2020, the couple has been spotted out and about on several dates and even on vacation together.

Read on to see the evolution of the Grammy-winning rapper and Fenty Beauty CEO's romantic history, from a sultry 2012 performance at the MTV VMAs to a new, unnamed project they're currently filming together.

2012: Rihanna and A$AP Rocky collaborate & perform together

Let's go back to the beginning, shall we? Nearly a decade ago, RiRi may not have been penning a "Loveeeeeee Song" for Rocky, but the pair's friendship was kicking off. The singer had the rapper record a verse for the remix of her song "Cockiness (Love It)"; the pair then put on a steamy show while performing the song during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards, showing off their chemistry even then.

March 2013: Rocky joins Rihanna on tour

The rapper, born Rakim Mayers, served as the opening act during the North American leg of Rihanna's Diamonds World Tour.

September 2013: Rihanna stars in A$AP's music video

Life imitates art! Seven years before they'd officially become an item, the pals once again proved they'd make a gorgeous pair when they portrayed a couple for the rapper's "Fashion Killa" music video.

June 2018: The musicians hit fashion week together

Fast-forwarding a bit: the longtime pals made a strikingly stylish pair in coordinating black-and-white outfits while sitting front row at the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2018 show together during Paris Fashion Week.

September 2018: Rocky attends Rihanna's annual Diamond Ball

As longtime friends, it came as no surprise to see Rocky on the guestlist for Rihanna's annual Diamond Ball, which serves as one of fashion's biggest nights and a fundraiser for her Clara Lionel Foundation.

September 2019: Rocky returns to the Diamond Ball

The "L.S.D." rapper made an appearance at Rihanna's annual fête for the second year in a row.

December 2019: The pair hit their first red carpet together

The pair caused quite the stir when they walked the red carpet together for the British Fashion Awards. During an interview co-branded by GQ and Vogue, Rocky revealed to Rihanna that her look that night was his "favorite outfit" of hers. According to Billboard, she designed the Fenty tuxedo he wore.

August 2020: The pair collaborate for Fenty Skin

Rocky joined Rih's debut Fenty Skin campaign last summer, sending the Internet into yet another tizzy when the pair began doing press to promote the campaign — notably including their "Face to Face" video interviews for GQ and Vogue, in which they asked each other rapid-fire questions ranging from what their skin is like to the last thing they bought for under $20 (Rihanna teasingly asked Rocky if it was condoms).

November 2020: PEOPLE confirms their romance

A source confirmed that the longtime friends were officially an item in November, after months of romance rumors following Rihanna's split from her boyfriend of three years, billionaire Hassan Jameel, in January 2020.

December 2020: The pair vacation in Barbados together

The newly minted couple took a romantic getaway to Rihanna's native Barbados for their first holiday together. A source told PEOPLE at the time that "A$AP joined her [in Barbados] and they are spending Christmas together with Rihanna's family."

"They've been inseparable the past few weeks," a source told PEOPLE. "It's a new relationship, but they both seem very into it."

The source added, "They've always seemed to have a great time together," continuing, "They have a lot in common."

January 2021: Rihanna Supports Rocky's Shoe Line

The fashion mogul showed support for her beau on Instagram by posting a sultry shot of herself wearing a pair of heels that the rapper designed. The crystal-embellished gladiator sandals are a collaboration between Amina Muaddi and Rocky's creative agency, AWGE.

April 2021: The couple are spotted on a dinner date in Los Angeles

The duo hit up celebrity hot spot Delilah in L.A., reassuring fans that while they may keep their love out of the spotlight, they're indeed still going strong.

May 2021: Rocky opened up to GQ about his feelings

The "Wild for the Night" rapper got candid about his leading lady in GQ's June/July 2021 cover story, referring to Rihanna as the "love of my life" and "the one."

Describing what it's like to be in a relationship, Rocky said, "So much better. So much better when you got 'the One.' She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones."

He continued, "I think when you know, you know. She's the One."

July 2021: The pair are collaborating once again

The musical duo are working together on an unnamed project, which they were spotted filming in New York City. The loved-up pair looked cozy as they held hands and took a stroll through the city.