Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Take Early Morning Stroll Through N.Y.C. 3 Months After Welcoming Baby

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are enjoying the city that never sleeps!

The couple stepped out for an early morning stroll in New York City over the weekend, in a rare public appearance since becoming first-time parents in May.

The artists were seen walking through a park around 4 a.m. on Sunday, matching in sunglasses and denim.

Rihanna, 34, was pictured in an oversized blue and white striped button down shirt with baggy jeans, completing the look with white Adidas sneakers and gold jewelry.

Complementing her casual vibes, Rocky, 33, wore a black utility vest over a long sleeve white tee with loose jeans and a wallet chain. The "Praise the Lord" rapper also made a statement with his accessories, sporting a fuzzy multicolored hat, oversized chain necklace and black boots.

Rocky and Rihanna were spotted out and about in the Big Apple late last month, grabbing dinner and going incognito again in sunglasses.

PapCulture / BACKGRID

After welcoming their son, a source close to the couple told PEOPLE that the "Diamonds" singer and Rocky were "doing great" as they take on their new roles as parents.

"Being a new parent is of course an adjustment, but they are doing great. Their baby boy is healthy and Rihanna is just in awe of him," the source said shortly after the baby's birth. "She really was so excited to be pregnant. She loved it. Meeting her son was of course extremely special too."

"Rihanna barely leaves his side. She is a fantastic mom," the insider continued. "She wanted to give birth in L.A. since she has a big house with a yard. She enjoys sitting outside with her baby."

Rich Fury/Getty for Fenty Beauty & Fenty Skin

Days after the little one arrived, Dazed magazine published an interview with Rocky, where he shared how he envisions himself as a dad and what he wants to instill in his kids.

"I will always remind my children to never lose their imagination, even as adults, no matter what," the star said. "I actually love to watch cartoons – I've watched like Teletubbies, Blue's Clues, Yo Gabba Gabba, Peppa Pig and Baby Shark."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

As a father, Rocky added that he hopes to "raise open-minded children" and "not people who discriminate."

"And I'm not trying to describe a saint, but realistically, I just want a cool child with cool parents," he added.