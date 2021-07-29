A$AP Rocky performed at the Rolling Loud music festival in Miami over the weekend

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Heat Things Up While Holding Hands During Miami Date Night

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are bringing the heat to Miami!

The "Diamonds" singer, 33, and "Praise the Lord" rapper, 32, strolled hand-in-hand during a date night in South Florida on Tuesday following the rapper's performance at the Rolling Loud festival at the Hard Rock Stadium over the weekend.

For their night out, Rihanna wore a flame-printed Vetements blouse with a bikini top underneath. She paired the blouse with denim hotpants from her Fenty line and black heeled sandals.

She accessorized the outfit with a colorful sequined Fendi purse and dark sunglasses.

A$AP, meanwhile, wore an all-black ensemble consisting of an Undercover t-shirt with a bright green lightning bolt on the front. He sported a matching Undercover hoodie, track pants and Vans, topping off the outfit with a cap.

Earlier this month, Rihanna and A$AP were spotted in New York City filming a new, unnamed project with one another. One photo from their time on set showed the couple holding hands as they took a stroll, while in another, the pair had big smiles on their faces while sharing an embrace.

A source confirmed to PEOPLE in November that Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were dating after years of friendship.

The following month, a source also told PEOPLE that the couple is "inseparable," noting that "Rihanna seems very happy dating A$AP" because they "have a lot in common."

The couple sparked dating rumors in July 2020 after their chemistry-filled joint interviews for the rapper's feature in Rihanna's Fenty Skin campaign.

In May this year, A$AP called Rihanna "the love of my life; my lady" in an interview with GQ.

When asked what it feels like to be in a relationship, he said, "So much better. So much better when you got 'the One.' She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones."