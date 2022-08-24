Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Step Out in New York Following Rapper's L.A. Court Date

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky stepped out in New York City Tuesday night. The rapper pleaded not guilty to two counts of assault with a firearm on Aug. 17

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Published on August 24, 2022 09:34 AM
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are spotted heading to dinner in NYC

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are enjoying some together time in New York City.

The singer and rapper stepped out with each other Tuesday night city, with the "Love on the Brain" star sporting thick white sunglasses, a blue No. 99 football jersey, green-and-black checkerboard pajama pants and black Adidas sneakers.

Rihanna, 34, accessorized her look with gold-colored necklaces and bracelets.

Rocky, 33, meanwhile, wore a white T-shirt, blue patterned pants and blue-and-white sneakers, complemented by a black baseball cap and white bandana wrapped around his neck.

The couple's Tuesday night outing follows Rocky's Aug. 17 appearance at a Los Angeles courtroom, where he pleaded not guilty to two counts of assault with a firearm over a November 2021 incident in Hollywood.

New York City, NY - Rihanna and ASAP Rocky leave after a late-night meeting in New York City Pictured: Rihanna, ASAP Rocky BACKGRID USA 12 AUGUST 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID

Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Meyers, appeared in person at the L.A. court to enter the not guilty pleas and only spoke to confirm his name and acknowledge that his rights had been read to him, reported The Independent.

The arraignment hearing happened just two days after Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced the charges against the "D.M.B." rapper, stemming from an alleged shooting that occurred on Nov. 6, 2021, in which Rocky allegedly aimed a semi-automatic handgun at his ex-friend, A$AP Relli, during a "heated discussion" and allegedly shot twice toward the victim during the "subsequent confrontation," according to a release issued last Monday.

On Aug. 12 the couple — who welcomed their first child together, a baby boy, in May — were spotted leaving a late-night meeting together in New York City dressed in a similarly casual style, with Rihanna sporting a graphic tee shirt featuring the album art for rapper RZA's album Birth of a Prince.

The proud parents have yet to publicly announce their son's name three months after their baby was born. A source close to the couple told PEOPLE that the "Diamonds" singer and Rocky were "doing great" as they take on their new roles as parents.

"Being a new parent is of course an adjustment, but they are doing great. Their baby boy is healthy and Rihanna is just in awe of him," the source said shortly after the baby's birth. "She really was so excited to be pregnant. She loved it. Meeting her son was of course extremely special too."

"Rihanna barely leaves his side. She is a fantastic mom," the insider continued. "She wanted to give birth in L.A. since she has a big house with a yard. She enjoys sitting outside with her baby."

