Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Were 'Very Affectionate' at Her 35th Birthday Party: 'They Are a Cute Couple'

Rihanna had a special, elegant night celebrating her 35th birthday.

Family and friends gathered Monday for a private dinner at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, California to party in a classy manner for the "Pour It Up" superstar's big day. The chic Italian restaurant is the Grammy-winner's favorite spot, and the entire establishment was rented out for the special occasion, so the celebration could be private, a source tells PEOPLE.

"The restaurant was decorated with balloons and flowers," says the insider. "Rihanna looked gorgeous and was in the best mood."

The birthday group "enjoyed amazing Italian food including several pasta dishes, listened to music and had a great time," the source says, adding that Riri and guests enjoyed a "beautiful birthday cake" — topped with a figurine of her Instagram profile photo, a fan-doodled artwork of her that she's nicknamed "Rhenna," per photos shared to Instagram by the star's friend, Melissa Forde.

The superstar artist and her partner, A$AP Rocky, "were very affectionate" throughout the evening, and the rapper, 34, "kept checking on her," per the insider.

Rihanna is pregnant with the couple's second child, news that came as a surprise during her recent stunning performance at the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show. "They are a cute couple," adds the source.

When arriving at the restaurant, Rihanna sweetly placed her hands on her stomach as she was photographed. The "Diamonds" singer wore a formfitting white mini dress that hugged her baby bump, which she paired with a shiny black overcoat, a pair of silver strappy heels and a white fuzzy purse.

Following the joyful pregnancy news, a source told PEOPLE, "The main focus right now is on her family. She loves spending time with her son."

Rihanna welcomed her first child, a baby boy, with Rocky (né Rakim Mayers) last May.