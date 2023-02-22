Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Were 'Very Affectionate' at Her 35th Birthday Party: 'They Are a Cute Couple'

"Rihanna looked gorgeous and was in the best mood," a source told PEOPLE of the classy bash at Santa Monica's Giorgio Baldi

Published on February 22, 2023 01:31 PM
*PREMIUM-EXCLUSIVE* Santa Monica, CA - A pregnant Rihanna shows off her statuesque figure in a white dress as she’s steps out to celebrate her 35th birthday with ASAP Rocky
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky. Photo: Thehollywoodjr/SNEAKYTEAM / BACKGRID

Rihanna had a special, elegant night celebrating her 35th birthday.

Family and friends gathered Monday for a private dinner at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, California to party in a classy manner for the "Pour It Up" superstar's big day. The chic Italian restaurant is the Grammy-winner's favorite spot, and the entire establishment was rented out for the special occasion, so the celebration could be private, a source tells PEOPLE.

"The restaurant was decorated with balloons and flowers," says the insider. "Rihanna looked gorgeous and was in the best mood."

Melissa Forde Instagram

The birthday group "enjoyed amazing Italian food including several pasta dishes, listened to music and had a great time," the source says, adding that Riri and guests enjoyed a "beautiful birthday cake" — topped with a figurine of her Instagram profile photo, a fan-doodled artwork of her that she's nicknamed "Rhenna," per photos shared to Instagram by the star's friend, Melissa Forde.

The superstar artist and her partner, A$AP Rocky, "were very affectionate" throughout the evening, and the rapper, 34, "kept checking on her," per the insider.

Melissa Forde Instagram

Rihanna is pregnant with the couple's second child, news that came as a surprise during her recent stunning performance at the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show. "They are a cute couple," adds the source.

When arriving at the restaurant, Rihanna sweetly placed her hands on her stomach as she was photographed. The "Diamonds" singer wore a formfitting white mini dress that hugged her baby bump, which she paired with a shiny black overcoat, a pair of silver strappy heels and a white fuzzy purse.

*PREMIUM-EXCLUSIVE* Santa Monica, CA - Rihanna's birthday celebrations continue with baby on board! The singer and her beau ASAP Rocky enjoyed a cozy dinner at their go-to spot Giorgio Baldi, surrounded by loved ones. Joining in on the fun were Rihanna's brother and BFF Melissa Forde, making it a night to remember! Pictured: Rihanna BACKGRID USA 21 FEBRUARY 2023 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
BACKGRID

Following the joyful pregnancy news, a source told PEOPLE, "The main focus right now is on her family. She loves spending time with her son."

Rihanna welcomed her first child, a baby boy, with Rocky (né Rakim Mayers) last May.

