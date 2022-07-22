Ricky Martin's Husband Jwan Yosef Supports Singer After Court Victory: 'Truth Prevails'
Amid a tumultuous month, Ricky Martin's husband Jwan Yosef has remained his biggest supporter.
Hours after the sexual abuse court case against Martin was thrown out on Thursday, Yosef, 37, celebrated the singer's victory with a selfie of the couple, who tied the knot in 2017.
"Truth Prevails ❤️," he captioned the post.
The declaration of support came after a restraining order against the "Livin' la Vida Loca" singer, 50, was dismissed after the star's accuser, reportedly his nephew, asked to have the entire case withdrawn.
Martin addressed the situation in a video to fans obtained by TMZ on Thursday, in which he explained that he was legally required to keep quiet about the case until he'd had his day in court.
"I'm in front of the cameras today because I really need to talk in order for me to start my healing process," Martin said in the video. "For two weeks, I was not allowed to defend myself because I was following a procedure where the law obligated me not to talk until I was in front of a judge."
He continued: "Thank God [these] claims were proven to be false, but I'm going to tell you the truth. It has been so painful. It has been devastating for me, for my family, for my friends. I don't wish this upon anybody."
The Puerto Rican star went on to say that he wishes his accuser "the best," and is looking forward to taking time to heal.
"To the person that was claiming this nonsense, I wish him the best. And I wish he finds the help so he can start a new life filled with love and truth and joy and he doesn't hurt anybody else," Martin said in the video. "Now, my priority is to heal. And how do I heal? With music. I cannot wait to be back on stage. I cannot wait to be back in front of the cameras, and entertain, which is what I do best."
The pop star's legal drama began earlier this month, when a restraining order against him was granted under Law 54, also known as the Domestic Abuse Prevention and Intervention Act.
Martin has denied the allegations against him since they emerged, and though he did not identify his accuser, the Spanish media outlet Marca previously reported it to be his nephew Eric Martin, the son of his brother.
Eric reportedly alleged that he and Martin had had a romantic relationship, and additional reports indicated that the singer could face 50 years in prison.
"Unfortunately, the person who made this claim is struggling with deep mental health challenges. Ricky Martin has, of course, never been — and would never be — involved in any kind of sexual or romantic relationship with his nephew," Marty Singer, attorney for the singer, told PEOPLE exclusively in a statement.
He continued, "The idea is not only untrue, it is disgusting. We all hope that this man gets the help he so urgently needs. But, most of all, we look forward to this awful case being dismissed as soon as a judge gets to look at the facts."