Ricky Martin Wishes 'We Can All Feel Free' and 'Accepted' After Receiving Anti-LGBTQ Comments

"What I did not expect, especially after all the work that has been done for so many years, is that a large number of people decided to stop following us or comment in a derogatory way," the singer said

Ricky Martin is standing up for himself and his LGBTQ fans.

On Monday, the 49-year-old singer posted two photos of himself to Instagram — rocking colorful acrylic nails and posing against a black backdrop — as he opened up about the hurtful, homophobic comments he received after sharing a magazine cover of himself with husband Jwan Yosef earlier this month.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Speaking from his "most vulnerable side," Martin wrote "A week ago, I uploaded some photos with my husband for a special edition of the magazine @cap74024. It was a wonderful experience for both of us and a way to celebrate our pride."

"What I did not expect, especially after all the work that has been done for so many years, is that a large number of people decided to stop following us or comment in a derogatory way," the "Qué Rico Fuera" singer continued. "Of course, it is not the number of followers that worries me, it is the message behind their decision that has caused me the same feeling that I had years ago before sharing my sexual orientation publicly. That same fear that paralyzed me, tormented me and would not let me be."

ricky martin Ricky Martin | Credit: Matthew Brookes

The singer — who came out as gay in 2010 — continued by saying he now feels "full peace" being able to celebrate his family and identity.

"To celebrate me as I am, regardless of what they will say," he wrote. "And that fear that I just talked about no longer paralyzes me. On the contrary, it gives me much more strength and pushes me to continue working for the well-being of millions of people who suffer every day due to lack of acceptance."

Martin — who serves as a national spokesperson for the onePULSE Foundation, an LGBTQ organization honoring the lives lost at the Pulse Nightclub shooting — added that he most hopes that "we can all feel free, proud of ourselves, happy, loved, respected and accepted. That we can express ourselves how we are born without retaliation or being punished."

RELATED VIDEO: Ricky Martin on His "Romantic" Husband and Having More Kids: "The Embryos Are Frozen!"

"It is not fair to continue losing valuable lives due to prejudice and lack of education," he said, before sending a message "to all those who feel lost or not valued for being who they are and want to be."

"You are not alone, there is a great community that awaits you with open arms. You are worth a lot, don't forget it please," he concluded.

The singer had received several homophobic comments on his posts with Yosef after posing on the cover of a magazine in honor of Pride Month.

The "Nobody Wants to Be Lonely" singer and Yosef wed in 2017, and share four children. Martin recently chatted with PEOPLE in honor of Pride Month, where he opened up about his sexuality.

ricky martin Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty

"Sexuality is one complicated thing," he said. "It's not black and white. It's filled with colors."

Martin also explained that LGBTQ mentorship was lacking in his adolescent years, which is something he thinks about often.