Ricky Martin Sues Nephew Who Accused Him of Sexual Abuse for $20 Million

Ricky Martin's lawyers claim his nephew has tried to extort him and ruin his image with false sexual assault claims

By
Published on September 7, 2022 11:48 PM
ricky martin
Ricky Martin. Photo: Phillip Faraone/Getty

Ricky Martin has taken legal action against his nephew who accused him of sexual assault.

On Wednesday, the 50-year-old singer filed a lawsuit against his nephew, Dennis Sanchez Martin, accusing him of extortion.

The filing, obtained by PEOPLE, comes weeks after Sanchez withdrew his sexual assault complaint against Martin; a judge dismissed the temporary restraining order against the "Livin' La Vida Loca" singer.

"The situation has continued despite the defendant voluntarily withdrawing from an action he had commenced against Plaintiff based on falsehoods, during which he admitted under oath that he had never been sexually assaulted by Plaintiff," Martin's lawyers wrote in the docs.

Per Martin's complaint, Sanchez — whose mother is Martin's sister — initially made the claims against the former Broadway star after he didn't follow Sanchez on social media and "ignored" his requests to make a social media page for Martin's children.

Sanchez allegedly published Martin's phone number, forcing the singer to change it. Months later, Sanchez filed the sexual assault lawsuit against the singer and asked for a restraining order.

In his lawsuit, Sanchez alleged that he and Martin were romantically involved for seven months and that Martin "did not accept" that the alleged relationship ended two months before Sanchez's claims. He said he "feared for his safety" and requested the order.

A judge initially granted Sanchez a provisional 20-day order against Martin that expired on July 21. On July 4, Martin was summoned to appear in court on July 21 to share his side.

On July 5, Sanchez allegedly called Martin's legal team "with the purpose of attempting to negotiate an economic benefit, in exchange for withdrawing his request" for a restraining order, according to the docs. Martin's lawyers did not oblige.

During the July 21 hearing, Sanchez — through his attorney — asked for permission to withdraw the case.

RELATED VIDEO: Ricky Martin's Nephew Withdraws Court Case as Restraining Order Dismissed

"Defendant Sanchez filed his request for a Protective Order based on malice and animosity against Plaintiff, for the mere fact that he failed to answer his multiple messages," Martin's filing says, later adding, that Sanchez "has threatened and extorted Plaintiff that, unless he is economically compensated, he will continue his campaign to assassinate his reputation and integrity, through false and malicious imputations."

Martin's lawyers say that because of Sanchez's claims, the singer has lost out on multimillion-dollar contracts as "present and future artistic projects" have been pulled.

Martin is suing Sanchez for $20 million for extortion, malicious prosecution, abuse of rights, and damages.

Lawyers for Martin and Sanchez did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

