Rebecca Drucker managed Ricky Martin during two separate time periods — from 2014 to 2018, and later from 2020 to 2022

Ricky Martin Sued for Over $3 Million by Ex-Manager Rebecca Drucker for Breach of Contract

Ricky Martin's ex-manager, Rebecca Drucker, is suing the "Livin' La Vida Loca" singer for more than $3 million in unpaid commissions, according to legal documents obtained by PEOPLE that were filed with the Los Angeles Central District Court on Wednesday.

Martin, 50, was managed by Drucker during two separate time periods — from 2014 to 2018, and later from 2020 to 2022. The latter timeframe, according to Drucker, was due to his "personal and professional life [being] in absolute turmoil."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The 15-page complaint claims that Drucker helped Martin through "recording contracts, touring and sponsorship deals, and other professional endeavors," adding, "With Rebecca at his side, Martin made millions of dollars and therefore owes Rebecca substantial commissions."

A representative for Martin declined to comment when contacted by PEOPLE.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

ricky martin Credit: Alexander Tamargo/Getty

Drucker's complaint also mentions an incident that allegedly took place in September 2020, where she claims that Martin was threatened with a "potentially career-ending allegation."

She argues that through her counsel, Martin "emerged unscathed and proceeded with his professional resurgence."

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Drucker also alleges that Martin "fostered a toxic work environment wherein he constantly mistreated, manipulated, and lied to Rebecca, forcing her to resign as his manager in April 2022."

She has since claimed that Martin has "threatened" her "and is attempting to force her to sign an agreement with a nondisclosure clause to silence Rebecca about the abhorrent behavior by Martin that she has both witnessed and endured." Drucker, however, said in the docs she "will not be silenced."