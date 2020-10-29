"I am a Latino, gay [and] married to an Arab living in Trump's America," the singer and actor told Variety. "We check all the boxes"

Ricky Martin Says It's 'Really Scary' and 'Super Sad' to See Latinos Vote for Donald Trump

Ricky Martin is disappointed with Latinos who support President Donald Trump.

Speaking to The Big Ticket podcast, the "Vente Pa' Ca" singer talked about the importance of this year's election — especially for Latino Americans — and why he's supporting former Vice President Joe Biden.

"I've been supporting Biden forever," the 48-year-old said on the podcast. "I think he is the only option we have and he is great. He has been in politics all his life. This is the moment. We all need to get together and be loud about the course of this nation."

Martin said he's been posting a lot on social media about the "importance of change." The Assassination of Gianni Versace actor also expressed his discontent with Wanda Vázquez, the governor of Puerto Rico, who endorsed Trump in this election.

"Who is that? Next!" he said. "She doesn't even exist. She wasn't even elected by the people. She's not part of this conversation."

When asked about Latinos in the United States who support Trump, Martin said it's "really scary" to see but he remains positive that the majority of Latinos will vote him out of office.

"It's really scary," he said. "It's super sad. I think. Trumpeters make a lot of noise. And it's scary to see their enthusiasm but us, we're doing what's right, the right way and we'll see what happens in November. But I'm very optimistic."

"I am a Latino, gay, married to an Arab living in Trump's America," he added with a laugh, referring to his husband Jwan Yosef. "We check all the boxes."

Trump has received avid support from Cubans in Florida, a key battleground state.

"We have achieved more for Hispanic-Americans in less than 47 months than Joe Biden has achieved in 47 years — and the best is yet to come," he tweeted after a roundtable meeting with Latinos For Trump in Doral, Florida.

Martin explained that it's clear he and his husband aren't the "only ones concerned" about the election given the high number of early voters this year.

"For that, I'm extremely happy," he said. "We've had plans of if we might leave the country. No, we have to stay here and fight for our rights and for what we believe."

Martin has hit the campaign trail with Biden this election cycle, including during Hispanic Heritage Month. This also isn't Martin's first time he speaks up against Trump — in 2015, he wrote an op-ed in Univision after Trump ejected renowned Latino journalist Jorge Ramos from a press conference.

"The fact that an individual like Donald Trump, a candidate for the presidency of the United States for the Republican party, has the audacity to continue to gratuitously harass the Latin community makes my blood boil," he wrote in the op-ed, translated by Billboard.