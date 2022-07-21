Ricky Martin's Nephew Withdraws Court Case as Restraining Order Dismissed

A judge dismissed the temporary restraining order against the singer after Martin's accuser asked to have the case dismissed

CAP D'ANTIBES, FRANCE - MAY 26: Ricky Martin attends amfAR Gala Cannes 2022 at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 26, 2022 in Cap d'Antibes, France. (Photo by John Phillips/amfAR/Getty Images for amfAR)

The court case against Ricky Martin has been dismissed.

Martin's nephew, who'd accused the "Livin' La Vida Loca" singer of sexual abuse, asked to have the case dismissed in a Puerto Rican court on Thursday, and his request was obliged, attorneys for Martin told PEOPLE in a statement.

"Just as we had anticipated, the temporary protection order was not extended by the Court. The accuser confirmed to the court that his decision to dismiss the matter was his alone, without any outside influence or pressure, and the accuser confirmed he was satisfied with his legal representation in the matter," the statement read. "The request came from the accuser asking to dismiss the case."

The statement continued: "This was never anything more than a troubled individual making false allegations with absolutely nothing to substantiate them. We are glad that our client saw justice done and can now move forward with his life and his career."

The allegations emerged on July 1 when a judge granted a restraining order against Martin under Law 54 — also known as the Domestic Abuse Prevention and Intervention Act, which he denied.

"The allegations against Ricky Martin that lead to a protection order are completely false and fabricated," representatives for Martin told PEOPLE at the time. "We are very confident that when the true facts come out in this matter our client Ricky Martin will be fully vindicated."

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 02: Ricky Martin attends the 2019 LACMA 2019 Art + Film Gala Presented By Gucci at LACMA on November 02, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Ricky Martin | Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty

At the time, however, the name of the petitioner was still unknown due to the nature of the case. Shortly after the news broke, Martin addressed it on Twitter.

"The protection order entered against me is based on completely false allegations, so I will respond through the judicial process with the facts and dignity that characterize me," the star posted at the time. "Because it is an ongoing legal matter, I cannot make detailed statements at this time. I am grateful for the countless messages of solidarity, and I receive them with all my heart."

Last week, however, Spanish media outlet Marca reported that Eric Martin, the singer's brother, revealed the petitioner is Ricky's nephew. The allegations also claims Martin had a romantic relationship with his nephew and said he could reportedly face 50 years in prison for it.

"Unfortunately, the person who made this claim is struggling with deep mental health challenges. Ricky Martin has, of course, never been — and would never be — involved in any kind of sexual or romantic relationship with his nephew," Marty Singer, attorney for the Puerto Rican singer, told PEOPLE exclusively in a statement.

He continued, "The idea is not only untrue, it is disgusting. We all hope that this man gets the help he so urgently needs. But, most of all, we look forward to this awful case being dismissed as soon as a judge gets to look at the facts."

The news comes after his ex-manager Rebecca Drucker sued the singer for more than $3 million in unpaid commissions, according to legal documents obtained by PEOPLE that were filed with the Los Angeles Central District Court on June 29.

The 15-page complaint claimed that Drucker helped Martin through "recording contracts, touring and sponsorship deals, and other professional endeavors," adding, "With Rebecca at his side, Martin made millions of dollars and therefore owes Rebecca substantial commissions."