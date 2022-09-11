Ricky Martin's Attorney Denies New Sexual Assault Claims: 'Completely Untethered from Reality'

"He himself admitted under oath that Ricky Martin had never assaulted him in any way," Ricky Martin's attorney tells PEOPLE in a statement of his sexual assault accuser

Published on September 11, 2022 04:34 PM
CAP D'ANTIBES, FRANCE - MAY 26: Ricky Martin attends amfAR Gala Cannes 2022 at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 26, 2022 in Cap d'Antibes, France. (Photo by John Phillips/amfAR/Getty Images for amfAR)
Ricky Martin. Photo: John Phillips/amfAR/Getty

Ricky Martin has been accused of sexual assault following the dismissal of a similar case.

After suing his nephew for alleged extortion over false allegations, the Grammy Award winner, 50, was named in another complaint filed Friday at a police department in Martin's hometown of San Juan, Puerto Rico, according to the Associated Press.

His attorney José Andréu-Fuentes tells PEOPLE in a statement: "These claims are wildly offensive and completely untethered from reality. When this man previously made similar allegations, his legal case had to be withdrawn — not least because he himself admitted under oath that Ricky Martin had never assaulted him in any way."

"Now, after being sued for trying to extort Mr. Martin, he is attempting to spread his lies again. It is beyond time that the media stops giving this deeply troubled individual the oxygen of publicity and allows him to get the help he so clearly needs," Andréu-Fuentes adds.

Although details of the allegations and the accuser's identity are not public information, the AP reported that Ricky's nephew, Dennis Yadiel Sánchez Martin — whose mother is Ricky's sister — filed the new complaint, according to a source not authorized to speak on the case.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 02: Ricky Martin attends the 2019 LACMA 2019 Art + Film Gala Presented By Gucci at LACMA on November 02, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Ricky Martin. Frazer Harrison/Getty

They noted that the accusations will not immediately warrant an arrest as the alleged incident is not recent, and police will investigate to determine whether charges are necessary, the outlet reported.

Dennis first filed a domestic abuse restraining order against his uncle in July, although a rep for Ricky called the claims "completely false and fabricated."

The claim alleged that the pair was romantically involved for seven months and that Martin "did not accept" that the alleged relationship ended two months prior. Dennis said he "feared for his safety" and requested the order.

Marty Singer, another attorney for Ricky told PEOPLE in a statement: "Unfortunately, the person who made this claim is struggling with deep mental health challenges. Ricky Martin has, of course, never been — and would never be — involved in any kind of sexual or romantic relationship with his nephew."

"The idea is not only untrue, it is disgusting. We all hope that this man gets the help he so urgently needs. But, most of all, we look forward to this awful case being dismissed as soon as a judge gets to look at the facts," Singer added.

RELATED VIDEO: Ricky Martin's Nephew Withdraws Court Case as Restraining Order Dismissed

Later that month, a judge dismissed the case at Dennis' request. "We are glad that our client saw justice done and can now move forward with his life and his career," an attorney for Ricky said in a statement.

The Pausa + Play artist has since taken out a $20 million lawsuit against his nephew for extortion, malicious prosecution, abuse of rights and damages.

In the lawsuit, Ricky claimed that Dennis made the false allegations after the singer didn't follow him back on Instagram and "ignored" his requests to create a social media page for Ricky's children. Months before filing the original claim, Dennis allegedly shared Ricky's phone number on social media, forcing him to change it.

Shortly after Dennis filed his lawsuit, he allegedly called Ricky's legal team "with the purpose of attempting to negotiate an economic benefit, in exchange for withdrawing his request" for the restraining order, according to the docs. Ricky's lawyers did not oblige.

