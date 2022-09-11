Entertainment Music Ricky Martin's Attorney Denies New Sexual Assault Claims: 'Completely Untethered from Reality' "He himself admitted under oath that Ricky Martin had never assaulted him in any way," Ricky Martin's attorney tells PEOPLE in a statement of his sexual assault accuser By Glenn Garner Glenn Garner Instagram Twitter Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year. People Editorial Guidelines Published on September 11, 2022 04:34 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Ricky Martin. Photo: John Phillips/amfAR/Getty Ricky Martin has been accused of sexual assault following the dismissal of a similar case. After suing his nephew for alleged extortion over false allegations, the Grammy Award winner, 50, was named in another complaint filed Friday at a police department in Martin's hometown of San Juan, Puerto Rico, according to the Associated Press. His attorney José Andréu-Fuentes tells PEOPLE in a statement: "These claims are wildly offensive and completely untethered from reality. When this man previously made similar allegations, his legal case had to be withdrawn — not least because he himself admitted under oath that Ricky Martin had never assaulted him in any way." Ricky Martin Sues Nephew Who Accused Him of Sexual Abuse for $20 Million "Now, after being sued for trying to extort Mr. Martin, he is attempting to spread his lies again. It is beyond time that the media stops giving this deeply troubled individual the oxygen of publicity and allows him to get the help he so clearly needs," Andréu-Fuentes adds. Although details of the allegations and the accuser's identity are not public information, the AP reported that Ricky's nephew, Dennis Yadiel Sánchez Martin — whose mother is Ricky's sister — filed the new complaint, according to a source not authorized to speak on the case. Ricky Martin. Frazer Harrison/Getty Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. They noted that the accusations will not immediately warrant an arrest as the alleged incident is not recent, and police will investigate to determine whether charges are necessary, the outlet reported. Dennis first filed a domestic abuse restraining order against his uncle in July, although a rep for Ricky called the claims "completely false and fabricated." The claim alleged that the pair was romantically involved for seven months and that Martin "did not accept" that the alleged relationship ended two months prior. Dennis said he "feared for his safety" and requested the order. Marty Singer, another attorney for Ricky told PEOPLE in a statement: "Unfortunately, the person who made this claim is struggling with deep mental health challenges. Ricky Martin has, of course, never been — and would never be — involved in any kind of sexual or romantic relationship with his nephew." "The idea is not only untrue, it is disgusting. We all hope that this man gets the help he so urgently needs. But, most of all, we look forward to this awful case being dismissed as soon as a judge gets to look at the facts," Singer added. RELATED VIDEO: Ricky Martin's Nephew Withdraws Court Case as Restraining Order Dismissed Later that month, a judge dismissed the case at Dennis' request. "We are glad that our client saw justice done and can now move forward with his life and his career," an attorney for Ricky said in a statement. The Pausa + Play artist has since taken out a $20 million lawsuit against his nephew for extortion, malicious prosecution, abuse of rights and damages. In the lawsuit, Ricky claimed that Dennis made the false allegations after the singer didn't follow him back on Instagram and "ignored" his requests to create a social media page for Ricky's children. Months before filing the original claim, Dennis allegedly shared Ricky's phone number on social media, forcing him to change it. Shortly after Dennis filed his lawsuit, he allegedly called Ricky's legal team "with the purpose of attempting to negotiate an economic benefit, in exchange for withdrawing his request" for the restraining order, according to the docs. Ricky's lawyers did not oblige.