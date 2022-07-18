Rick Ross Opens Up About His Sexual Preferences: 'Baby, I Ain't Watching 50 Shades of Grey'

Ross was asked if anything is "off limits" for him in the bedroom during Friday's episode of the Beyond the Chair podcast

Rick Ross claims to be a pretty simple guy in the bedroom.

In a new interview on Friday's episode of the Beyond the Chair podcast, the "Outlawz" rapper spoke about his sexual preferences and revealed two things he likes to stay away from during intimacy — butts and bondage.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

After describing his sexual activities as "a vibe" to hosts Destine and Trishonna, the 46-year-old Miami-based performer was asked if anything is "off limits" for him in the bedroom.

"I really don't have no taste for ass," said Ross. "I'm just letting you know, I know what I like and I usually avoid the ass."

Rick Ross Rick Ross | Credit: Christopher Polk/BET/Getty

Destine and Trishonna laughed and then appeared to be let down by his response before asking if he's ever "ate ass" before in his life. "I'm just letting you know, that ain't a Rozay thing, right there," Ross exclaimed.

Continuing on the topic, the rapper said he prefers to keep things simple. "Chicks done asked me, 'You ever watched 50 Shades of Grey? Nah, baby, I ain't watching 50 Shades of Grey," said Ross.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I'ma have the weed lit, that goddamn Anita Baker is gonna be playing and I might tug on that ponytail a little bit," added the rapper. "And if your eyelashes end up on the marble floor, that's cool too."

Ross then ensured the hosts that he'd pay for a woman's hair and eyelashes to be redone after engaging in sex. "Baby, if I pull your ponytail out, don't worry about the ponytail. I got you," he said. "Matter of fact, whoever do your hair, just give me her contact. You ain't even gotta talk about that ponytail."

Rick Ross Rick Ross | Credit: Dominik Bindl/Getty

Elsewhere in the interview, Ross spoke about his career at large and how he's gone from simply a rapper to the owner of several business including record label Maybach Music Group and several Wingstop franchises.

"It's all about opening more doors and giving yourself those opportunities," he said. "Are you going to wake up and sit in the same room every day? When was the last time you went and put yourself in the position to meet other people and do deals with other people?"