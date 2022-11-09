Rick Ross Insists He's Not a Hoarder in Viral Cluttered Mansion Videos: 'These Things Are of Value'

Rick Ross may have a lot of stuff and not enough space, but he insists that doesn't make him a hoarder.

In a series of viral Instagram Story videos posted earlier this week, the rapper showed off the cluttered foyer of one of his mansions — filled with enormous piles of clothes and shoes — and debated with friends about whether or not he's hoarding possessions.

"Listen, man. What y'all do with all y'all clothes, all y'all shoes? I'm trying to organize some of this s—. Man, I got this s— spilling out every god damn way," said Ross, 46, filming the unorganized area. "Should [I] have a yard sale?"

He explained that "all the closets" in his mansion are full and he's now "fighting through shoes" before telling viewers he doesn't have a problem.

"Listen, listen. This ain't no hoarder. This rich boss s--- going on right here. Don't get it twisted. But I'm not finna be caged in," said Ross, walking through the piles and stepping on dozens of pairs of shoes before noting that the belongings are only "one day's worth of s---," and he has "at least two more days' worth" to go through. "We better than this, guys... This s--- don't even make no sense, man. Damn."

In another clip, the "Hustlin'" performer said his friends began accusing him of hoarding. "They say hoarders keep things and find excuses for it. No, it's not. These things are of value. These things are value, but now I have to make more space," he continued.

"Is having 150-plus automobiles hoarding?" asked Ross, to which one of his friends responded, "It could be hoarding."

"To me, it's national treasures. Once I own it, it becomes a national treasure," said the Grammy nominee. "How many watches is hoarding of watches, of timepieces? How many timepieces would you consider hoarding or [having] a problem? Do I have a problem?"

Ross' friends then began reading online explanations of what constitutes hoarding — to the rapper's dismay. "Can I defend myself? It's hoarding when it's filling all the way up the steps, and it's blocking functional space," he said. "If it was going all the way up both sides of those staircases, that's when it'd be hoarding. Until then, I'm just a f—ing hustler, man."

Elsewhere in the clips, he seemingly joked about "hoarding the chandeliers" and "statues" among other belongings in his house.

"What about my library? Is my library hoarding books?" continued Ross. "Can you have too many books, guys? Can you read too much? … And guess what? If I didn't have enough shelves and I went and bought another f---in' truck full of books, I'll put 'em in here and set 'em on the floor."

While Ross may have a lot of stuff on his hands, it's worth noting that he has quite a bit of space across multiple homes. He owns a Georgia mansion with 109 rooms, as well as a 7,361-square-foot home in Miami and another in Atlanta — which he bought "just so I can ride by it," Ross told REVOLT's Assets Over Liabilities series last year.