Rick Ross Insists He's Not a Hoarder in Viral Cluttered Mansion Videos: 'These Things Are of Value'

"If it was going all the way up both sides of those staircases, that's when it'd be hoarding. Until then, I'm just a f—ing hustler, man," said the rapper in a series of viral Instagram Story videos

By
Published on November 9, 2022 01:15 PM
Rick Ross Says He's Not a Hoarder After Cluttered Mansion Video Goes Viral: 'I'm Trying to Organize'
Rick Ross. Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty

Rick Ross may have a lot of stuff and not enough space, but he insists that doesn't make him a hoarder.

In a series of viral Instagram Story videos posted earlier this week, the rapper showed off the cluttered foyer of one of his mansions — filled with enormous piles of clothes and shoes — and debated with friends about whether or not he's hoarding possessions.

"Listen, man. What y'all do with all y'all clothes, all y'all shoes? I'm trying to organize some of this s—. Man, I got this s— spilling out every god damn way," said Ross, 46, filming the unorganized area. "Should [I] have a yard sale?"

He explained that "all the closets" in his mansion are full and he's now "fighting through shoes" before telling viewers he doesn't have a problem.

"Listen, listen. This ain't no hoarder. This rich boss s--- going on right here. Don't get it twisted. But I'm not finna be caged in," said Ross, walking through the piles and stepping on dozens of pairs of shoes before noting that the belongings are only "one day's worth of s---," and he has "at least two more days' worth" to go through. "We better than this, guys... This s--- don't even make no sense, man. Damn."

In another clip, the "Hustlin'" performer said his friends began accusing him of hoarding. "They say hoarders keep things and find excuses for it. No, it's not. These things are of value. These things are value, but now I have to make more space," he continued.

"Is having 150-plus automobiles hoarding?" asked Ross, to which one of his friends responded, "It could be hoarding."

"To me, it's national treasures. Once I own it, it becomes a national treasure," said the Grammy nominee. "How many watches is hoarding of watches, of timepieces? How many timepieces would you consider hoarding or [having] a problem? Do I have a problem?"

Ross' friends then began reading online explanations of what constitutes hoarding — to the rapper's dismay. "Can I defend myself? It's hoarding when it's filling all the way up the steps, and it's blocking functional space," he said. "If it was going all the way up both sides of those staircases, that's when it'd be hoarding. Until then, I'm just a f—ing hustler, man."

Elsewhere in the clips, he seemingly joked about "hoarding the chandeliers" and "statues" among other belongings in his house.

"What about my library? Is my library hoarding books?" continued Ross. "Can you have too many books, guys? Can you read too much? … And guess what? If I didn't have enough shelves and I went and bought another f---in' truck full of books, I'll put 'em in here and set 'em on the floor."

While Ross may have a lot of stuff on his hands, it's worth noting that he has quite a bit of space across multiple homes. He owns a Georgia mansion with 109 rooms, as well as a 7,361-square-foot home in Miami and another in Atlanta — which he bought "just so I can ride by it," Ross told REVOLT's Assets Over Liabilities series last year.

Related Articles
Megan Thee Stallion Responds After Drake Seems to Accuse Her of Lying About Tory Lanez Shooting
Megan Thee Stallion Responds After Drake Seems to Accuse Her of Lying About Tory Lanez Shooting
THE OSCARS® - The 92nd Oscars® broadcasts live on Sunday, Feb. 9,2020 at the Dolby Theatre® at Hollywood & Highland Center® in Hollywood and will be televised live on The ABC Television Network at 8:00 p.m. EST/5:00 p.m. PST. (CRAIG SJODIN via Getty Images) EMINEM; DETROIT, MI - SEPTEMBER, 2005: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Eminem's mother Debbie Mathers during a portrait session outside her house in September, 2005 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Mark Weiss/Getty Images)
Eminem's Mom Debbie Congratulates Rapper After His Rock Hall Induction: 'Very, Very Proud of You'
Rapper Takeoff of Migos performs at Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre on May 1, 2018 in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Gucci Mane, Drake, Ja Rule and More Pay Tribute to Takeoff: 'A Down to Earth, Cool Dude'
Ozzy Osbourne speaks onstage at iHeartRadio ICONS with Ozzy Osbourne: In Celebration of Ordinary Man at iHeartRadio Theater on February 24, 2020 in Burbank, California.
Ozzy Osbourne Says He No Longer Wants to Move Back to UK: 'If I Had My Way, I'd Stay in America'
Lauren Jauregui on How Ty Dolla $ign Breakup Inspired Her Positive New Single 'Always Love'
Lauren Jauregui Says She's 'Healed' from Ty Dolla $ign Breakup as She Drops New Song 'Always Love'
Kim Kardashian, Kanye West
Kim Kardashian Speaks Out After Ex Kanye West's Antisemitic Remarks: 'Hate Speech Is Never OK'
Luke Gulbranson 2022 Bravocon
Luke Gulbranson Exited 'Winter House' to De-Escalate Conflict After 'Uncomfortable' Incident: Source
Jack Antonoff; Lizzo; John Legend
John Legend, Lizzo and More Call Out Kanye West for Antisemitic and Bullying Posts: 'Unacceptable'
COOLIO YANKOVIC Rap artist Coolio and pop music satirist "Weird Al" Yankovic, with a Coolio hairdo, appear at the podium presenting the favorite alternative artist award to the group Pearl Jam, at the 23rd annual American Music Awards in Los Angeles
Al Yankovic Posts Tribute to Coolio as Late Rapper's Views on 'Amish Paradise' Re-Emerge
Mastering Engineer Emerson Mancini Says a Kendrick Lamar Song Led Him to Come Out as Transgender
Mastering Engineer Emerson Mancini Says a Kendrick Lamar Song Led Him to Share His Trans Identity
Lizzo accepts the Video For Good award for 'About Damn Time' at the 2022 MTV VMAs
Lizzo Says She Was 'Addressing Everybody' in VMAs Speech After Body-Shaming Comments
Eminem, Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg are Back in the Studio Together: 'Just a Few Bros Hangin Out'
Eminem Says Dr. Dre's Aneurysm Inspired Him and Snoop Dogg to End 'Stupid' Feud: 'We Talked It Out'
Lizzo attends the 2022 MTV VMAs; Aries Spears attends the 2018 Adult Video News Awards
Lizzo Seems to Respond to Comedian Aries Spears on VMAs Stage After His Fat-Shaming Comments
Erika Girardi, Jennifer Lawrence
Erika Girardi Responds to Jennifer Lawrence Calling Her 'Evil': We Can 'Unmask' Her 'Ugly'
Kendrick Lamar
Kendrick Lamar Says Music's All About the 'Feeling' After Security Guard Crying at His Show Goes Viral
Kanye West
Kanye West Will Not Face Battery Charges After January Altercation in Los Angeles