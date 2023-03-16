Rick Ross Awards Students at His Former High School with Nearly $10,000 in Scholarships

"You know, to come give back to the community right here, that means a lot," the rapper told CBS Miami after giving out scholarships in Miami alongside Rolling Loud co-founder Tariq Cherif

By
Published on March 16, 2023 06:35 PM
Rick Ross performs during Rolling Loud scholarship ceremony
Rick Ross. Photo: WPLG Local 10

Rick Ross is "B.M.F. (Blowin' Money Fast)" on students at his alma mater.

On Monday, the Miami-raised rapper teamed up with Rolling Loud festival co-founder Tariq Cherif, City of Miami Gardens Councilman Reggie Leon and school board member Dr. Steve Gallon II to award eight students with $1,000 scholarships each.

The team presented the funds, as well as tickets to this year's Rolling Loud Miami, to students of Miami Norland Senior High School and Miami Carol City Senior High School — which Ross, 47, attended — during the schools' Boss Up Day 2023.

Rick Ross performs during Rolling Loud scholarship ceremony
Rick Ross. WPLG Local 10

In a speech to the students onstage in an auditorium, Ross spoke about his past and representing the Chiefs and Vikings, a.k.a. the two schools' mascots.

"You know, to come give back to the community right here, that means a lot," the rapper told CBS Miami.

"It's not a gift," Cherif, 33, told ABC10. "They earned it."

Additionally, per Billboard, Ross performed during the ceremony and gave cash from his own pocket to several students, including one with a 4.6 GPA.

"[Ross] being alumni and then coming back and giving back is something that I feel like everyone should do once they go off and do something successful," one student told ABC10.

Miami Gardens Mayor Rodney Harris told CBS Miami, "For him to be here actually, to pass out these wonderful gifts, it's a great experience for our children. But it's more of a great experience for this entire community, because it shows that this community cares about its very own."

