It's the smallest thing, but it keeps a smile on my face," he said

Rick Ross Cuts His Own Grass and Flies Commercial: 'I Can Appreciate My Struggles and Triumphs'

Rick Ross doesn't want to put his "Money in the Grave."

During an interview with Forbes, the esteemed rapper, 45, revealed that he has some special ways to cut back on costs - despite living on a 235-acre Georgia mansion and enjoying life in luxury.

"I don't have a big jet. I try my best to fly Delta," he said in the interview. "I love swap meets and antique stores. I love finding beautiful things that cost $8 or $20."

He even does his own landscaping.

"When I bought the Fayetteville estate, locals would see me walk out of a restaurant and scream, 'You know Holyfield spent $1 million a year to cut the grass.' So I decided that I was gonna cut my own grass. And that's what I did," Ross said.

"I went down to John Deere and asked to see the biggest tractor, the most efficient tractor. I told them I had 200-plus acres that I wanted to keep cut, and they pointed out the right tractor," he added. "I bought it right then and there. I bought the extended attachment on the back that would cut even wider. Once I got it back home, I filled it up with gas."

"I may have sat in the same spot for two hours before I got everything working, but once I got it going, I didn't stop. I cut grass for about five hours," he continued.

The rapper went on to explain that cutting his own grass was a "subconscious" thing "I wanted to do."

He said his tractor has its windows tinted, and is even decked out with air-conditioning and a radio as well.

"People still know it's me, but when I get in the tractor, it's a whole other level of peace, a whole other level of connecting with the estate and the animals and the birds and the wildlife," he said. "I sit there and have my cannabis rolled up, and, man, I look at the property and can appreciate my struggles and my triumphs, those rough days. It's the smallest thing, but it keeps a smile on my face."

Ross continued, "So, you know, for anybody who doesn't cut their own grass, I would say take time out every two or three months to cut your grass because it is such a great and peaceful sensation."

Also in the interview, Ross said he's "not about throwing money away," but more about enjoying his riches.