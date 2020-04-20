Richie Sambora Says Daughter Ava Is 'Bummed' to Be Graduating with No 'Pomp and Circumstance'

Image zoom Matt Baron/BEI/REX/Shutterstock

As schools remain closed amid coronavirus-related shutdowns, the class of 2020 is facing the reality that they’ll be finishing up their senior year remotely — and graduating without the usual fanfare.

Richie Sambora says his daughter Ava, a college senior, is in that same boat.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“She’s a little bit bummed because, you know, she was graduating in May, and now the whole pomp and circumstance of the whole graduation thing is off,” Sambora, 60, tells PEOPLE exclusively.

During Ava’s time at Loyola Marymount University, “she really kicked ass,” he says. “She made the Dean’s list every year and all of that other stuff, so she was really looking forward to her graduation.”

Ava, 22, whose mom is Heather Locklear, is currently quarantining with her dad, the rock legend and Bon Jovi guitarist, at his Southern California home.

“We’re healthy and happy. She’s upstairs. She’s doing homework,” he says. “But this was a little hard on her. They just packed her ass up [and sent everybody home], you know?”

RELATED: How Richie Sambora Stepped in to Help Megyn Kelly’s Son After the Death of Yates’ Music Teacher

As the family prepares to celebrate Ava’s milestone virtually — “I’m sure they’ll do a real graduation at a later date,” Sambora says — her dad is reflecting on their many blessings.

“I’ve had an amazing life. A lot of people have died in rock and roll. You know what I mean?” Sambora says. But the hard-partying rock and roll lifestyle “was just not my thing,” he says. “Work was my thing and playing music is the main thing. And I think you have to pass it on in this life, man. You got to pass the wisdom on and give back.”

With that in mind, Sambora was quick to reach out to his friend Megyn Kelly last week after learning that her son’s beloved music teacher, Don Sorel, had died after battling COVID-19.

“Honestly, I’d do it for any kid, but the fact that it’s my dear friends and their child, I said, ‘Put him on the phone with Papa Richie,'” Sambora says of reaching out to console Yates, 10, and offer to help him write a song to channel his feelings.

“He improved his mood, he improved his outlook,” Kelly says of the kind gesture. “What Richie did for my son was above and beyond.”

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. PEOPLE has partnered with GoFundMe to raise money for the COVID-19 Relief Fund, a GoFundMe.org fundraiser to support everything from frontline responders to families in need, as well as organizations helping communities. For more information or to donate, click here.