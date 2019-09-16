Paulina Porizkova Speaks Out One Day After Former Husband Ric Ocasek's Death

Image zoom Taylor Hill/Getty

Paulina Porizkova is mourning the death of her former husband Ric Ocasek.

One day after news of his death, the supermodel, 54, spoke out on Instagram Monday and shared a photo of fans leaving flowers outside their home.

“Thank you,” wrote Porizkova, who was Ocasek’s third and final wife.

The Cars frontman was found dead in New York City on Sunday, according to Entertainment Weekly. He was 75.

Porizkova reportedly found the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee unconscious and unresponsive in his Manhattan townhouse around 4:00 p.m., according to Page Six.

RELATED: Ric Ocasek, The Cars Frontman and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, Dies at 75

Ocasek and Porizkova, who first met while filming the music video for The Cars’ song “Drive” in 1984, announced their split in May 2018 after 28 years of marriage. They share two adult sons together, Jonathan and Oliver. (Ocasek also has four kids, Christopher, Adam, Eron and Derek Otcasek, from previous relationships.)

“Our family always has been — and still is — a well-built car,” Porizkova wrote in an Instagram post at the time. “When the four of us are together, we can go wherever the road takes us. But as a bicycle, my husband and I no longer pedal in unison. So we’re ditching the bicycle.”

Porizkova added, “Ric and I have been peacefully separated for the past year. The photos of our happy family are, in fact, happy family photos; we are just no longer a couple.”

However, they were not legally divorced prior to his death.