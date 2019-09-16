Ric Ocasek, The Cars Frontman and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, Dies at 75

Image zoom Maury Phillips/WireImage

Ric Ocasek, the lead singer of The Cars, has died. He was 75.

The musician was found dead in New York City on Sunday, according to Entertainment Weekly. Page Six reports that he was found unconscious and unresponsive in his Manhattan townhouse around 4:00 p.m. by his estranged wife, fashion model Paulina Porizkova.

The New York Police Department declared Ocasek dead at the scene, NBC 4 New York reports. A cause of death is not yet known.

A spokesperson for Ocasek and the New York Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s requests for comment.

Founded in 1976, The Cars became titans of rock’s New Wave genre, scoring 13 Top 40 hits including “My Best Friend’s Girl,” “Just What I Needed,” “Shake It Up” and “Drive.”

The band disbanded in 1988 but reunited in 2010, delivering the album Move Like This the following year. They were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2018.

“It’s certainly a wonderful feeling to be accepted by peers and you see the people that are in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, who gets inducted, it’s a positive feeling that you get,” he told Rolling Stone of the honor.

Last May, Ocasek and Porizkova split after 28 years of marriage. “Our family always has been — and still is — a well-built car,” Porizkova wrote in an Instagram post at the time. “When the four of us are together, we can go wherever the road takes us. But as a bicycle, my husband and I no longer pedal in unison. So we’re ditching the bicycle.”

Porizkova added, “Ric and I have been peacefully separated for the past year. The photos of our happy family are, in fact, happy family photos; we are just no longer a couple.”

The pair — who had two adult sons together, Jonathan and Oliver — first met while filming the music video for The Cars’ song “Drive” in 1984.