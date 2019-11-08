Ric Ocasek Cut Estranged Wife Paulina Porizkova Out of His Will Before His Death: Report

Ric Ocasek did not include his estranged wife Paulina Porizkova in his will.

Ahead of his sudden death in September, the Cars frontman wrote a will instructing that Porizkova, 54, should not receive any of his belongings or money, claiming that the model had “abandoned” him amid their divorce proceedings, according to documents obtained by Page Six.

“I have made no provision for my wife Paulina Porizkova (‘Paulina’) as we are in the process of divorcing,” Ocasek, 75, wrote in the will.

“Even if I should die before our divorce is final … Paulina is not entitled to any elective share … because she has abandoned me,” he added.

A rep for Porizkova did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Image zoom Paulina Porizkova and Ric Ocasek Monica Schipper/Getty

Ocasek and Porizkova first met while filming the music video for The Cars’ song “Drive” in 1984.

In May 2018, the couple — who share two adult sons together, Jonathan, 21, and Oliver, 25 — announced their split after 28 years of marriage. However, they were not legally divorced prior to his death.

Though the pair had been separated for nearly three years when Ocasek died on Sept. 15 in his New York City home, the model recently revealed on Instagram that they were still living together and raved about her late husband.

“His smile and his gaze warmed you and made you feel like the most special person in the world. I had that gaze and smile on me for most of my life,” she wrote last month beside a black-and-white photo. “For a long long time, no one could make me feels as loved as Ric. He was my sun.”

Porizkova went on to clarify that she didn’t mean Ocasek was her sunshine — “Ric could be pretty gloomy” she admitted, adding that he used to “revel” in his nickname “the Master of Doom” — but rather that he was always the focal point of her life.

“Our separation didn’t alter this one bit,” she added. “He was rising and setting and I planned my life around it as one does a day… His death is the end of my world as I knew it. 💔 💔💔💔💔 #ricocasek #grief #goodbye photo @stevenmeisel_”

Porizkova was the one to find Ocasek in his home after he had died in his sleep following a surgery two weeks earlier, which she told Rolling Stone was “not at all” the cause behind his death.

“I don’t know how much I want to say about the surgery, but it was successful. He was recuperating really well,” she explained to the outlet. “So his passing was a f—ing shock.”

“I walked up to him and he still looked asleep. Except he was really, really still and his eyes were a little bit open. I thought he was waking up, actually,” she recalled. “But I touched his cheek and it was like touching marble. That was pretty f— awful.”

Image zoom Ric Ocasek and Paulina Porizkova Kevin Kane/Getty Images For The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

After the shocking discovery, Porizkova said she refrained from calling 911 so that her family could properly say goodbye to the musician without any interruptions or distractions.

The model also revealed in the interview that she was “baffled” by the New York medical examiner’s autopsy, which stated that Ocasek died of hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, also known as atherosclerosis — which is a plaque build-up in the arteries and can cause hardening and/or narrowing in the heart muscle.

Ocasek’s pulmonary emphysema, which causes a decrease in respiratory function and breathlessness, was listed as a contributing factor.