Everything You Need to Know About Rhythm + Flow, the Netflix Rap Show People Are Obsessed With

The hunt for the next hip-hop sensation is on — and currently streaming on a screen near you!

Netflix’s first music competition show, Rhythm + Flow, debuted earlier this month to wide acclaim, as fans and critics alike have found themselves completely obsessed.

The series, which is hosted by Cardi B, T.I. and Chance the Rapper, follows their travels to their hometowns New York, Atlanta, Chicago, as well as Los Angeles, as they search for hip-hop’s next big star — who will walk away with a cash prize of $250,000.

Along the way, the trio also get a little help from some A-list guest judges, including Snoop Dogg, Fat Joe, Quavo, Jhené Aiko, and Nipsey Hussle, who made an appearance before his death in March.

Here’s everything you need to know about the show.

RELATED: Watch Cardi B Give Tough Love to an Aspiring Rapper Contestant on Netflix’s Rhythm + Flow

Image zoom (L-R) T.I., Cardi B and Chance the Rapper Adam Rose/Netflix

What happens in the episodes?

While Rhythm + Flow doesn’t follow the same structure as most music competition shows, it does start with auditions, which range from absolutely amazing to not-so-remarkable.

From there, the contestants get a chance to really show off their skills, as they see how they stack up against the competition when it comes to rap battles, cyphers, and even music videos.

The battle continues. Time for the cyphers, battles and music videos. All new episodes of Rhythm + Flow, up now. #RhythmandFlow pic.twitter.com/6b7yzDDOse — Rhythm + Flow (@rhythmflow) October 16, 2019

While there’s no set schedule for eliminations, or number of people who get the chop each time, the 30 rappers who made it past the audition process have slowly been whittled down over the course of the episodes — with audiences having to wait until Wednesday to figure out who’s made the top 5.

The last set of episodes — which have yet to be released — will task the finalists with creating their own samples and collaborating with others to make original songs.

“We aren’t trying to teach the contestants how to become famous,” Chance the Rapper explained to The Los Angeles Times of the show’s unique format. “We wanted to show them how to deal with being an artist: How to have the right stage presence, or how to make a dope music video, or how to collaborate with people from other genres.”

Image zoom Snoop Dogg, Chance the Rapper, Cardi B and T.I. Adam Rose/Netflix

When do new episodes drop?

Since the show first began streaming on Netflix earlier this month, the streaming service has been releasing a new set of episodes every Wednesday.

While this is great for binge-watching, it also means that season one will come to a close this week, when Netflix drops the last three episodes, which will include the finale.

As of now, the streaming service has yet to announce if there will be a season 2.

Is there anything in it for the winner besides a cash prize?

While there’s no promise of a record label deal, in addition to the six-figure prize, the winner will also get to participate in Spotify’s Rap Caviar Live tour.

As if that wasn’t enough, they stand a good shot of making a record with the “Press” rapper.

“I would do a record with a lot of them — especially the winner,” Cardi, 27, told the Los Angeles Times.

Image zoom Cardi B Eddy Chen/Netflix

Speaking of Cardi…her reactions to the contestants are everything

Cardi is beloved the world over for her unique way of expressing herself, and the rapper’s time on the series is sure to crack up any fan.

“You really surprised me because you look like you work at Best Buy,” she approvingly told one contestant in a compilation clip released by Netflix.

And she’s not afraid to get real either.

“I like your flow. Am I gonna remember you later when I’m getting f—ed? No,” she tells one contestant, while remarking to another, “You’re not going to L.A. You can go to Jersey.”

Rhythm + Flow is currently streaming on Netflix.